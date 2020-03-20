Tomás MacCurtain centenary events curtailed

A range of events to mark the centenary of the murder of Cork lord mayor Tomás MacCurtain have been cancelled, including a reenactment of the inquest into his death, a commemorative Mass and a bust unveiling, which were to be attended by President Michael D Higgins.

Current lord mayor John Sheehan instead attended a private wreath-laying ceremony at Mr MacCurtain’s grave in St Finbarr’s cemetery, along with Mr MacCurtain’s grand-daughter, Fionnuala MacCurtain.

A small group of people, including Sinn Féin councillors Mick Nugent and Ken Collins, and Independent councillor Kieran McCarthy also marked the assassination by laying a wreath outside Mr MacCurtain’s home in Blackpool around 1am yesterday to mark the exact moment of the brutal murder of Mr MacCurtain.

The Irish Examiner has also launched a book, Witness to Murder, in association with Cork City Council, in which historian Mr McCarthy delves into the Irish Examiner’s archives from that time to provide a detailed day-by-day account of the lengthy inquest into Mr MacCurtain’s murder.

- ‘Witness to Murder — The Tomas MacCurtain Inquest’ is available to buy from irishexaminer.com/shop