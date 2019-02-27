NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Timing of fire in Santry meant it was easier to evacuate buildling, Dublin Fire Brigade says

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 - 08:18 AM
By Vivienne Clarke

A sub officer with Dublin Fire Brigade says that the timing of the fire at an apartment complex in Santry on Tuesday evening meant it was easier to evacuate the building.

Darren O’Connor told RTE’s Morning Ireland that if the fire had been at a later time “it might have been much more difficult.”

The fire was reported at 6.30pm in the underground car park of the apartment complex. Within a short time it had spread to five cars which caused major damage to the area including utilities and balconies on the apartments.

Mr O’Connor said that 18 apartments were evacuated and that while the evacuation went smoothly because of the time of day, the fire itself was difficult to fight as it was underground.

“It was a very intense fire and it was difficult to fight.”


