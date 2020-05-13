Thousands of couples facing dilemma of whether to cancel summer weddings

Thousands of couples are faced with the dilemma of whether or not to cancel their summer wedding.

No weddings will be allowed to take place until Phase Four of the easing of restrictions which is due to begin on July 20.

It is proposed that restrictions around weddings will be loosened further in Phase Five on August 10, subject to government advice.

Sharon Griffin Creative Director and Owner of Frog Prince Weddings says couples have been left in limbo.

"Some are moving into next year hoping to still have that big, grand Irish wedding.

"Others are choosing to go with smaller numbers and I suppose they are holding out for the HSE and the health guidance that will hopefully come through in the next month or two to have a celebration of maybe 40-50 people."

Last week, the chief medical officer said he was unable to provide any more clarity on when “big” weddings may be allowed in Ireland.

Dr Tony Holohan said he understood the difficulties the situation presented couples, but he said the social interactions associated with larger weddings risked spreading coronavirus.

"The nature of weddings involves interaction, close interaction, social engagement with people, often in a context, let’s be honest, where you know people have alcohol and so on,” he said.

“They are exactly the kinds of conditions which give us among the greatest concerns we have about social interactions that ease the spread of this infection.”

The Government has not got into the detail of what constitutes a small or big wedding.

“While I can completely understand what that means for brides and grooms, we’re not in a position to give assurance that we will be able to see at a point in time weddings of a certain type and social activities of that scale, or any social activity of a similar scale, being reintroduced," said Dr Holohan.

But as soon as we think we’re able to give that kind of clarity we will provide it.

Asked if couples with a wedding booked before September should postpone, Dr Holohan said: “That’s a very difficult space for me to enter in to.

“I understand what is the right decision for one couple, the same decision won’t apply to another couple.

“I hope too, they’ll be able to find ways to stay together whether they are in a position to get married or not in the meantime, genuinely.”

Additional reporting by Press Association