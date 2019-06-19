News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Thousands face surgery cancellations as 10,000 healthcare workers to strike tomorrow

Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - 08:00 AM

Thousands of patients could have surgeries cancelled tomorrow as up to 10,000 healthcare workers go on strike.

There is still no sign of a resolution between the HSE and hospital support staff.

Porters, cleaners, chefs and maternity care assistants are among the workers that will stage a 24-hour walk-out tomorrow.

The staff did not get a pay rise recommended in a job evaluation scheme, which has led to this dispute.

38 hospitals and healthcare facilities will be affected by tomorrow's industrial action.

And the HSE has acknowledged it will have a "significant impact" on services despite back-up plans being put in place.

Patients whose appointments could be affected will be contacted by their local healthcare facility.

Both sides could return to talks today to try and resolve the row - but at this point, there is no sign of that happening.

READ MORE

Trauma service for adopted children expanded

More on this topic

10,000 health service staff to strike on Thursday

HSE was ordered to keep €198m debt off books

Post-rehab in Cork facility opens after 12 years

Days after hospital files found in park, another patient claims hers was recently found outside flats

TOPIC: HSE

More in this Section

Government rental scheme for low and middle income earners ‘not affordable’

Donohoe will have to 'form a judgement' on Brexit when presenting budget

People found guilty of perjury could face €100,000 fine under proposed laws

Taoiseach condemns treatment of ex-garda Majella Moynihan


Lifestyle

Bake: Michelle Darmody's recipes for the perfect summer picnic

Why Doug and Monique Howlett are moving back home to New Zealand

Learner Dad: 'It’s not unusual for someone to go home in a different pants to the one they arrived in'

What’s the Occasion? What to wear on your next big day out

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »