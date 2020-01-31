There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions draw

Friday night's EuroMillions draw, worth nearly €29m was not won meaning the jackpot will roll over heading into February.

A dozen people from around the continent matched five numbers and one star earning them over €90,000 each.

The top results for Irish players was four numbers plus two stars - which earned two people €2,645 each.

The €500,000 EuroMillions Plus draw was not won either however, 70 players matched four numbers for €2,000 each.

The EuroMillions numbers drawn were 13, 18, 20, 23, 30 and the lucky stars were 2 and 4