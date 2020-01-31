News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions draw

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions draw
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, January 31, 2020 - 10:05 PM

Friday night's EuroMillions draw, worth nearly €29m was not won meaning the jackpot will roll over heading into February.

A dozen people from around the continent matched five numbers and one star earning them over €90,000 each.

The top results for Irish players was four numbers plus two stars - which earned two people €2,645 each.

The €500,000 EuroMillions Plus draw was not won either however, 70 players matched four numbers for €2,000 each.

The EuroMillions numbers drawn were 13, 18, 20, 23, 30 and the lucky stars were 2 and 4

Lotto Results: Friday, January 31, 2020


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 6
    • 10
    • 20
    • 26
    • 32
    • 33
    • 9


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 5
    • 8
    • 13
    • 14
    • 17
    • 28
    • 31


  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €28,934,315

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot. In total, over 63,000 players in Ireland won prizes.

    • 13
    • 18
    • 20
    • 23
    • 30
    • 2
    • 4


  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 13
    • 14
    • 27
    • 34
    • 35


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 4
    • 7
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 33


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 22
    • 29
    • 33
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »

More on this topic

The EuroMillions results are in... The EuroMillions results are in...

Dublin store celebrates selling €1m winning EuroMillions ticket Dublin store celebrates selling €1m winning EuroMillions ticket

Ticket sold in Dublin wins EuroMillions 'Ireland Only' €1m jackpotTicket sold in Dublin wins EuroMillions 'Ireland Only' €1m jackpot

The EuroMillions results are in... The EuroMillions results are in...


TOPIC: EuroMillions

More in this Section

Cork Mayors honoured in school muralCork Mayors honoured in school mural

Woman, 20s, hospitalised following 'serious' hit-and-run involving scrambler bikeWoman, 20s, hospitalised following 'serious' hit-and-run involving scrambler bike

Centenary event honours spirit of murdered Lord Mayor of Cork Tomás MacCurtainCentenary event honours spirit of murdered Lord Mayor of Cork Tomás MacCurtain

Leaders' debate: McDonald comes out swinging as budgetary promises take centre stageLeaders' debate: McDonald comes out swinging as budgetary promises take centre stage


Lifestyle

The General Election is next Saturday and I have a small plea to make — ask election candidates you encounter what they will do for small businesses such as your local wine merchant.Wine with Leslie Williams: Support your local wine merchant

The eagerly awaited TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People, a documentary about much-loved rock star Phil Lynott and the story of how Ireland repealed the Eighth Amendment to name a few.Screen Ireland unveils its 2020 catalogue of projects

I am in my mid-30s and female. I don’t have any close female friends.I don’t know why I can’t maintain close female friendships. Is there something I am doing wrong?Dear Louise: I don't have any close female friends

Queer Eye’s Tan France apparently does a yoghurt-based mask twice a week – and says it got rid of his spots.Could a DIY yoghurt face mask be your skin’s saviour?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

  • 1
  • 3
  • 20
  • 22
  • 39
  • 44
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »