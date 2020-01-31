There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions draw

Friday night's EuroMillions draw, worth nearly €29m was not won meaning the jackpot will roll over heading into February.
A dozen people from around the continent matched five numbers and one star earning them over €90,000 each.
The top results for Irish players was four numbers plus two stars - which earned two people €2,645 each.
The €500,000 EuroMillions Plus draw was not won either however, 70 players matched four numbers for €2,000 each.
The EuroMillions numbers drawn were 13, 18, 20, 23, 30 and the lucky stars were 2 and 4
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot. In total, over 63,000 players in Ireland won prizes.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.