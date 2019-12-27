News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'There should be more checkpoints' - Road safety campaigner calls for stricter enforcement of drink-driving laws

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, December 27, 2019 - 11:02 AM

A road-safety campaigner claims the gardaí are not doing enough to clamp down on drink-driving over the Christmas period.

More than 650 people have been arrested on suspicion of drink or drug-driving since the end of November.

There was a 45% increase in the number of detections on Christmas Day compared to 2018 as 16 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs

Four of the 16 arrests on Christmas Day were directly related to drug driving with cocaine detected in three of these arrests and cannabis involved in the fourth.

But Alec Lee, from the Parc Road Safety Group, says there's still not enough enforcement by the gardaí.

"I'm actually surprised that it is not more. I think there should be more garda checkpoints," he said.

"People will drink and drive if they think they can get away with it," he said adding that if the safety campaigns aren't stopping people driving under the influence, then "strict enforcement" of the law is required.

