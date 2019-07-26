News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'There is no way this can stay open' - neighbours to protest outside creche featured in expose

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 26, 2019 - 06:53 AM

A protest is to take place today outside one of the creches featured in an RTÉ Investigates exposé.

Undercover footage centred on Hyde & Seek Childcare, which has four creches in Dublin.

It revealed how children were roughly handled as well as a series of fire safety breaches at the multimillion-euro family-run business.

It showed various breaches in regulations, but Hyde & Seek has said it is addressing the issues raised.

At 2pm this afternoon, residents will hold a protest outside the company's creche in Tolka Road.

Sorcha Finnegan, who will attend the demonstration, is calling for the facility to be shut down.

Ms Finnegan said: "I and, anyone who will be standing there protesting, want it closed down. It has been a bad marker in our area especially after the other night watching that programme.

"As parents, we just felt there is no way this can stay open. I'm sure it could make some parent who use it upset."

It comes after Tusla confirmed that the Garda Child Protection Unit at Mountjoy Garda Station has begun an investigation with the Tusla Social Work Unit, into the issues raised by the RTÉ investigation.

Director of quality assurance with Tusla, Brian Lee, said he was angry and “sick to his stomach” when he watched the documentary.

“There were serious regulation breaches and child protection concerns. I am going to make sure the full rigour of the law is applied in this case,” he told RTÉ radio.

He said the services provided by Hyde & Seek were at a “very heightened space of enforcement” with Tusla.

