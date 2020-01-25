'The show must go on' - Shane Ross returns to canvassing after suffering hand injury

Independent TD Shane Ross suffered a hand injury while marshalling at a running event at Marlay Park this morning.

He broke two fingers and dislocated a third following a fall at the event.

After being treated in hospital, the sports minister returned to canvassing and stated that "the show must go on" despite his injuries which left his left arm in a cast and fingers bandaged and splinted.

He faces stiff competition to keep his seat from Fine Gael's Josepha Madigan and Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin, along with local councillor Shay Brennan of Fianna Fáil and Labour's Lettie McCarthy.