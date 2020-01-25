News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home On the Canvass Never Mind The Ballots
Home»ireland»ELECTION 2020

'The show must go on' - Shane Ross returns to canvassing after suffering hand injury

'The show must go on' - Shane Ross returns to canvassing after suffering hand injury
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, January 25, 2020 - 10:34 PM

Independent TD Shane Ross suffered a hand injury while marshalling at a running event at Marlay Park this morning.

He broke two fingers and dislocated a third following a fall at the event.

After being treated in hospital, the sports minister returned to canvassing and stated that "the show must go on" despite his injuries which left his left arm in a cast and fingers bandaged and splinted.

He faces stiff competition to keep his seat from Fine Gael's Josepha Madigan and Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin, along with local councillor Shay Brennan of Fianna Fáil and Labour's Lettie McCarthy.

READ MORE

Greens plan for ‘decade of change’ in election manifesto

More on this topic

Greens plan for ‘decade of change’ in election manifestoGreens plan for ‘decade of change’ in election manifesto

Leo Varadkar: Long-term use of B&Bs ‘very wrong’Leo Varadkar: Long-term use of B&Bs ‘very wrong’

Five a day: Here's what happened in #GE20 todayFive a day: Here's what happened in #GE20 today

Mick Clifford: When homes are not ‘as safe as houses’Mick Clifford: When homes are not ‘as safe as houses’


Shane RossPoliticsTOPIC: Election 2020

The Mick Clifford Podcast