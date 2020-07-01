News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'The messaging has not been consistent': Public guidance for facemasks needs work says government health advisor

Masks are to become mandatory on public transport as the Government moves to increase capacity on bus, train and Luas services as more people return to work. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 01, 2020 - 10:46 AM

There are lessons to be learned from messaging around wearing face coverings, according to the chair of the Covid-19 expert advisory group.

Coverings are now madatory on public transport, with fines expected to be brought in to enforce compliance.

Department of Health figures show 45% of people say they are wearing masks when getting public transport or in shops.

Dr Cillian de Gascun accepts there has been confusion around face coverings. 

Dr De Gascun says: "The messaging has not been consistent and has not been convincing and I think we absolutely need to work on that. 

"There is also a behavioral element. People would have adapted to physical distancing really well, very early on. 

"I think the masks is something new for Irish people that we haven't done before."

Q&A: Everything you need to know about wearing a face mask

