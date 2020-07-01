'The messaging has not been consistent': Public guidance for facemasks needs work says government health advisor

There are lessons to be learned from messaging around wearing face coverings, according to the chair of the Covid-19 expert advisory group.
Coverings are now madatory on public transport, with fines expected to be brought in to enforce compliance.
Department of Health figures show 45% of people say they are wearing masks when getting public transport or in shops.
When you’re using public transport, please wear a face covering #SARSCoV2 #COVID19 #StaySafe #StayTheCourse pic.twitter.com/KaUMh8tH0x— Cillian De Gascun (@CillianDeGascun) June 25, 2020
Dr Cillian de Gascun accepts there has been confusion around face coverings.
Dr De Gascun says: "The messaging has not been consistent and has not been convincing and I think we absolutely need to work on that.
"There is also a behavioral element. People would have adapted to physical distancing really well, very early on.
"I think the masks is something new for Irish people that we haven't done before."