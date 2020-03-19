News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Testing vital as one person could infect 400 others, says RCPI President

Testing vital as one person could infect 400 others, says RCPI President
By Vivienne Clarke
Thursday, March 19, 2020 - 09:09 AM

The President of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland, Professor Mary Horgan has said that there is a lot of hospital and community preparation underway in anticipation of an increase in testing for Covid-19.

One infected person, she warned, could infect more than 400 others within 30 days, so testing is very important.

Prof Horgan, who is an infectious disease consultant at Cork University Hospital and University College Cork, said test centres around the country will be expanded which will reduce the turn-around time for tests.

30,000 new coronavirus testing kits are due to arrive in Ireland today.

Testing healthcare staff would be a priority because they are needed on the front line, she explained.

The public has a role to play in protecting themselves and their loved ones through social distancing, she said, adding that the science shows that social distancing works and protects the most vulnerable, who have a low chance of contracting the disease if they practise it.

Dr Horgan said that while there is a rush to get new drugs out there to deal with this virus, they must be properly tested.

Meanwhile, outgoing social protection minister Regina Doherty has said that the severity of the coronavirus had “only dawned on some people” last weekend.

The majority of people are doing what is required of them, she told Newstalk Breakfast.

Testing vital as one person could infect 400 others, says RCPI President

Measures such as social distancing and coughing etiquette will become more commonplace, she said. In the past the public had adapted to measures such as the smoking ban and they would do so now.

Ms Doherty urged all supermarkets to implement social distancing measures.

In the event that some people are not prepared to adhere to social distancing measures then new legislation will give powers to the authorities to ensure that they do, she said.

The Dáil is due to sit later to pass the emergency legislation to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

However, just a third of TDs have been asked to come to Leinster House to allow for social distancing in the Dáil chamber.

Health legislation will be changed “in the event we ever need it.”

Ms Doherty added that her department had moved to offer income support for people who have lost their job because of the virus. These changes would help at this difficult time.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

READ MORE

Ireland sees another 74 Covid-19 cases, two-thirds of total aged under 55

More on this topic

Letter to the Editor: Each and every one of us has got a part to playLetter to the Editor: Each and every one of us has got a part to play

Letter to the Editor: Mandatory isolation is an absolute requirementLetter to the Editor: Mandatory isolation is an absolute requirement

Tens of thousands of health workers answer plea to ‘Be on call for Ireland’Tens of thousands of health workers answer plea to ‘Be on call for Ireland’

Irish Congress of Trade Unions: Further 200,000 people will lose jobs due to coronavirusIrish Congress of Trade Unions: Further 200,000 people will lose jobs due to coronavirus


TOPIC: Coronavirus