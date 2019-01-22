Temple Street sees 29% more children discharged into homelessness

One of the country's main children's hospitals says there has been a 29 percent increase in the numbers of patients being discharged into homelessness.

Temple Street Hospital says 842 children who attended its Emergency Department last year were living in emergency accommodation.

A quarter of them were less than one year old.

"A large number of children from the accommodation come in with respiratory tract infections, vomiting and diarrhoea," said Dr Ike Okafor, lead emergency medicine consultant at Temple Street.

"We also see a lot of injuries, especially scalds and burns.

"We would need to look harder at the data to be able to separate it from a control population, but there does appear to be a certain pattern."