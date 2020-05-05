Teaching unions warn reopening schools without caution could lead to spike in Covid-19

Almost one million teachers and education staff here and in Britain are warning that prematurely reopening schools without caution could lead to a spike in Covid-19.

The ability to test, trace and isolate the virus should be a prerequisite for reopening schools, along with effective social distancing, strong hygiene routines, appropriate PPE, and ongoing risk assessments.

That is according to a letter by the heads of 10 teacher trade unions here and in Britain sent to Education Ministers in all five jurisdictions — the letter urges significant caution be taken before schools are opened again.

Here, it is expected that students will begin to return to school on a phased basis at the beginning of the academic year in the autumn.

This is the last phase of the Government’s current plan to exit the Covid-19 shutdown.

While no set date has been officially announced by the British government, Boris Johnson has previously indicated that British primary schools could be reopened as soon as June 1.

Teaching unions here have previously raised concerns over reopening schools without effective procedures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

John Boyle of the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) said that while it is feasible, it will have to be done in a careful way and on a phased basis.

It will be especially difficult to keep young children socially disatanced, and that it would be hard to maintain social distance given the size of some classrooms, he believes.

School buses, a staggered school day and a rota of deep cleaning classrooms should also be considered.

The letter sent by the British Irish Group of Teacher Unions (BIGTU) on behalf of almost 1 million teachers and education staff, warns of the very real risk of creating a spike in the transmission of the virus by a premature opening of schools.

It calls for the establishment of sufficient capacity to test trace and isolate the infection as a prerequisite for school reopening, alongside significant operational changes [being] in place to ensure effective social distancing.

The letter also calls for the introduction of strong hygiene routines linked to thorough cleansing practices, appropriate PPE being made available where required, and ongoing risk assessments in place to monitor operations.

It is signed by John Mac Gabhann of the Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI), Kieran Christie of the Association of Secondary Teachers, Ireland (ASTI), and John Boyle of the Irish National Teachers’ Association (INTO).

The letter is also signed by Joan Donegan, the general secretary of the Irish Federation of University Teachers (IFUT) and Jacquie White, the general secretary Ulster Teachers’ Union (UTU).