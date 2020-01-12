News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

TDs still claiming hundreds of euro for scrapped data roaming charges

TDs still claiming hundreds of euro for scrapped data roaming charges
Fine Gael's Alan Farrell.
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, January 12, 2020 - 08:12 AM

TDs are still claiming up to €25 a day for EU data roaming charges, two years after the fee was scrapped.

Fine Gael's Alan Farrell was the worst offender after getting €550 since February 2018.

However, he defended the claim to the Mail on Sunday saying he regularly calls Georgia and the United States through his work.

Lisa Chambers from Fianna Fáil availed of €525 , while Senators Neale Richmond, Terry Leydon and Martin Conway took home €275.

The Department of Public Expenditure said in 2018 it was to review the allowance.

READ MORE

Carbon cost of Govt flights to be collected in Climate Action Fund


politicsdata roaming

More in this Section

Storm Brendan set to batter the island of IrelandStorm Brendan set to batter the island of Ireland

Gardaí seek help finding missing Dublin teen Chloe ClarkeGardaí seek help finding missing Dublin teen Chloe Clarke

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

Car ploughs into porch of house; man arrestedCar ploughs into porch of house; man arrested


Lifestyle

It's cold outside and a little internal warming is just what we needHot stuff: Eight spicy pasta sauces put to the test

Hannah Stephenson has advice that will help busy gardeners all year roundFive time-saving hacks for busy gardeners

Seeking some floral fanfare?How to create your own cherry blossom season

Food allergies are on the rise. If you’re a parent, you’ll know this because of frequent reminders not to pack nuts in your children’s lunchboxes.Food reaction: Does your child have an allergy?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »