News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

TDs agree to independent examination of parliament attendance and expenses after controversies

TDs agree to independent examination of parliament attendance and expenses after controversies
Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - 01:31 PM

An independent examination of other parliament attendance and expense systems has been agreed by TDs and Oireachtas officials.

The move comes after concern about TDs fobbing into Leinster House and the current allowance systems based on their attendance.

A letter from Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy had prompted this morning's meeting of the high-powered Houses of the Oireachtas Commission.

It is understood that members, including Ceann Comhairle Sean Ó Fearghaíl, have agreed to appoint an independent official to look at how attendance is recorded and expenses set in other parliaments.

However, no action at this stage will be taken against any TDs nor will an investigation be launched into their allowance claims-despite recent public concerns about the system.

Instead, commission members stressed there was a need to ensure that the system still had the confidence of the public.

It is expected that the independent examination of other parliament attendance systems will not be finished until the New Year.

Parties and independents in Leinster House will also be asked to make their submissions on the current system.

A formal statement is expected to be released shortly on behalf of the commission.

Ms Murphy had warned in a letter to Mr Ó Fearghaíl that reports about TDs fobbing in as present while attending events outside the parliament were discrediting the system.

She had asked the commission to investigate, writing:

This brings the entire system into disrepute and has a consequence for the Dail itself and indeed each Deputy. In the interim I believe it’s essential the system is stood down and a signing in system is put in place. What also needs to occur is a significant sanction must be put in place as a deterrent. The Commission also needs to consider if a fully vouched system should be introduced.

Travel and overnight expenses also need to be overhauled, she also advised Mr Ó Fearghaíl.

READ MORE

'People’s livelihoods are on the line' - RTÉ come in for criticism after 'needless' Limerick closure

More on this topic

Healy-Rae declines to comment on report he was attending funeral while signed into DáilHealy-Rae declines to comment on report he was attending funeral while signed into Dáil

Doherty: Healy-Rae 'should be given the opportunity to explain' as Kerry TD joins vote controversyDoherty: Healy-Rae 'should be given the opportunity to explain' as Kerry TD joins vote controversy

Finance Minister claims there are 'many legitimate reasons' TDs don't vote while at Leinster HouseFinance Minister claims there are 'many legitimate reasons' TDs don't vote while at Leinster House

Naughton recuses herself from ‘vote-gate’ probe after admitting voting for colleaguesNaughton recuses herself from ‘vote-gate’ probe after admitting voting for colleagues


TOPIC: Voting in Dail

More in this Section

Court hears disposed chainsaw was stained and had meat on it which looked like dog meatCourt hears disposed chainsaw was stained and had meat on it which looked like dog meat

Sinn Féin candidate expresses solidarity with rival over online abuseSinn Féin candidate expresses solidarity with rival over online abuse

GoSafe speed camera operators suspend strike actionGoSafe speed camera operators suspend strike action

Lorraine Clifford-Lee to escape sanction for tweets posted before she entered politics Lorraine Clifford-Lee to escape sanction for tweets posted before she entered politics


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan on the dangers of products high in caffeine.The dangers of energy drinks full of sugar

When bride-to-be Alma Clohessy enlisted her mother Rita’s help in planning her wedding, they made the most of every precious moment together.Wedding of the Week: 'It was the best, yet most emotional day of my life'

As you may be aware, new rules around motor insurance documentation have been introduced. The rules are aimed at improving transparency for consumers but a broker is warning they may have unintended consequences and could cause some confusion among policy holders.Drive a hard bargain for better car insurance

When Peter Ryan lost 90% of his vision in his early 20s, his readjustment was emotionally painful, but maturing, says Helen O’CallaghanA new way of seeing the world: Peter Ryan talks about losing 90% of his sight in his early 20s

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »