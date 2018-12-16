TD calls for calm after eight people injured in attack at house in Co Roscommon

Update 4.40pm: A local TD is calling for calm after eight people were injured during a raid on a house in Co Roscommon early this morning.

Gardaí are investigating and say three people were treated in hospital, a number of vehicles were set on fire and a vet had to put down a dog who was injured in the disturbance.

The house and adjoining farm near Strokestown had been at the centre of an eviction earlier in the week.

Local Fianna Fáil TD Eugene Murphy says he will be contacting the bank involved tomorrow morning to see if anything can be done to ease tensions in the area.

He said: "While there seems to have been a very bad handling of the eviction, I have to condemn the violence of last night and most people I have spoken to today don't want that type of scene.

"However, it is absolutely essential that the bank deal with this matter very urgently and to come to some settlement with the family as it is causing a lot of upset in the area.

"And I would again appeal for calm in this situation. We don't want people hurt."

Earlier: Eight people injured in attack at house in Co Roscommon

Gardaí are investigating after an attack on a house in Roscommon which left eight people injured.

The scene at the house outside Strokestown in Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

The incident occurred at approximately 5.30am this morning at a farm in Falsk near Strokestown.

A number of vehicles were also set on fire and a dog had to be put down due to its injuries.

Three people were taken to hospital for treatment following the incident.

The property is understood to have been recently repossessed.

Gardaí confirmed they have launched an investigation into the incident of criminal damage and assault.