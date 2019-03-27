Taoiseach tells off Fine Gael TDs who attended Ireland v Georgia instead of Dáil vote

Fine Gael TDs have been given a telling off by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for being absent for a Dáil vote yesterday.

A number of TDs were absent because they were attending the Ireland v Georgia soccer match at Lansdowne Road.

Some of them said they had been told they were cleared to leave as no votes were expected.

Mr Varadkar was "livid" after the Government was defeated on the Dublin Airport Noise Bill, even as Fianna Fáil abstained.

"We should not have lost that vote," Mr Varadkar told TDs.

The Taoiseach warned that if such Dáil defeats continue, they could force an unnecessary general election.

He delivered the dressing down at a meeting of Fine Gael TDs and Senators in Leinster House.

Mr Varadkar's ire was sparked as the government has lost a number of votes in the Dáil, losing this one by 34 votes to 29.