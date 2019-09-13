News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Taoiseach says party would support Fianna Fáil led Government under confidence and supply agreement

Taoiseach says party would support Fianna Fáil led Government under confidence and supply agreement
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Friday, September 13, 2019 - 03:36 PM

The Taoiseach has conceded that his party would be willing to support a Fianna Fáil-led Government under a new confidence and supply agreement.

Leo Varadkar has also said he wouldn't rule out a grand coalition with Micheál Martin's party and others after the next General Election.

However, Mr Varadkar has made it clear that Fine Gael would only consider flipping the current deal which has kept the Government in place, if Fianna Fáil comes back as the largest party.

"We certainly would not entertain a situation whereby we were the largest party in the Dáil and we are then somehow asked to facilitate the second, third and fourth largest parties forming a Government," he said.

On the subject of a grand-coalition which had been raised after the 2016 elections, Mr Varadkar said: "I'm certainly not ruling as any future arrangement with Fianna Fáil, either a Confidence and Supply or a coalition."

At the end of Fine Gael's two-day think-in in Ballycotton, Co Cork, Mr Varadkar said he still expects that his party will return to power after the next General Election.

"When it comes in May 2020 we will be the largest party and as the largest party, we will do what the largest party always does is seek to form of government, ideally a coalition government, with a majority because while Confidence and Supply has worked reasonably well for just over three years now, I think majority government would be better for the country and that's what I want us to be in a position to do," he said.

Appearing on RTÉ's Morning Ireland programme this morning, Mr Varadkar also said that “if the shoe was on the other foot” and Fianna Fáil had the majority after the next general election then Fine Gael would have to consider a Confidence and Supply Agreement.

But Fine Gael’s policies would have to form part of any such agreement.

It comes after Mr Varadkar told party members at the pre-Dáil gathering that he is now "concerned" that when the next General Election comes, the Green Party could be the "Trojan Horse that lets Fianna Fáil back in with Micheál Martin as Taoiseach".

"They’ve done it before. We don’t want to go back to that," he told a private meeting

The Taoiseach expressed confidence that Fine Gael can make gains in a large number of constituencies including Cork East and Cork North West.

"There are up to 12 potential gains, but they're also potential losses as well."

He was joined at the press conference by Tánaiste Simon Coveney who claimed that both he and senator Jerry Buttimer could win seats next time around in Cork South Central.

Mr Coveney said: "There are multiple constituencies in different parts of the country, Tipperary is a good for example, we don't have a TD in Tipperary at the moment and that is something totally unacceptable because it's, it's the kind of constituency where we have a lot of support. So there are lots of constituencies where we will have very proactive campaigns to make games."

READ MORE

Taoiseach accused of making 'disingenuous' and untrue statements about Direct Provision

More on this topic

No ordinary Joe can follow in the footsteps of a political dynastyNo ordinary Joe can follow in the footsteps of a political dynasty

Fianna Fáil preparing for by-elections on 'Super Friday' style election dayFianna Fáil preparing for by-elections on 'Super Friday' style election day

Howlin only interested in building Labour policy platformHowlin only interested in building Labour policy platform

Aontú candidates will not take seats in Westminster if electedAontú candidates will not take seats in Westminster if elected


TOPIC: Politics

More in this Section

Man arrested after garda car rammed during high-speed pursuit of burglars in CorkMan arrested after garda car rammed during high-speed pursuit of burglars in Cork

Man appears in court charged with attempted murder of police officerMan appears in court charged with attempted murder of police officer

Bord Bia approve beef plant in NI to process cattle raised in the RepublicBord Bia approve beef plant in NI to process cattle raised in the Republic

Nine current garda divisions set to lose their headquarters in major shakeupNine current garda divisions set to lose their headquarters in major shakeup


Lifestyle

As a part of Scéal: A story of Irish Design, Kilkenny welcomes recent jewellery design graduates from the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland (DCCoI) Jewellery and Goldsmithing Course in Co Kilkenny to find Ireland’s best emerging jewellery designer in it’s ‘From Bench to Business’ programme.Wish List: From pots, perfume and jewellery collections

Garden designer and broadcaster Matthew Wilson takes a look at how tastes and trends have evolved through the decades.From crazy paving to patios: How tastes have evolved through the decades

Peter Dowdall looks at a trio of plants which provide fantastic colour and ground coverVigorous performers: A trio of plants that provide vibrant colour and ground cover

Kya deLongchamps explains why Robert Adam is a rock star of architecture.Vintage View: Why Robert Adam is a rock star of architecture

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 15
  • 24
  • 33
  • 41
  • 42
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »