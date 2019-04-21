NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Taoiseach says Dublin Saoradh march was 'beneath contempt'

Leo Varadkar during a Commemoration marking the Anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising at the GPO today. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Sunday, April 21, 2019 - 09:28 PM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has accused the people behind yesterday's Saoradh march past the GPO 36 hours after Lyra McKee's shooting as being "beneath contempt" and "an insult to the Irish people".

In a hard-hitting statement tonight, Mr Varadkar added his voice to the condemnation of the march, saying he was appalled by what has happened.

Just 36 hours after the journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead in Derry, 140 members of Saoradh - a group linked to the New IRA - held a 1916 Easter Rising march outside the GPO in Dublin.

While gardai were not told of the march before it took place, they were aware of it and closely monitored the situation.

READ MORE

Saoradh march takes place in Cork after condemnation over 'disturbing' Dublin parade

In a statement tonight, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said yesterday's Saoradh march was "beneath contempt" as it occurred as "people north and south are mourning the death of a brave campaigner and journalist, Lyra McKee".

Mr Varadkar warned Saoradh members they "dishonoured the legacy and memory" of those who died in 1916 and are "an insult to the Irish people", adding:

The proclamation condemns those who in the name of Ireland would dishonour the flag through cowardice or inhumanity. Those involved in dissident activity should reflect on those words.

His statement can be read in full below:

    The actions by Saoradh in Dublin this weekend are beneath contempt. People North and South are mourning the death of a brave campaigner and journalist, Lyra McKee.
    And on Sunday we marked the heroes of 1916 who put Ireland on the path to democracy. Others like Saoradh want to return Ireland to a violent and troubled past. We can never allow this to happen.
    Saoradh should apologise for their actions this weekend. The right to assemble and march was won by the men and women of 1916 who fought for freedom and the democracy we have today.
    This weekend they dishonored their legacy and memory. It was an insult to the Irish people.
    Listening to the proclamation being read out on the steps of the GPO this morning, some of the words really resonated with me.
    The proclamation condemns those who in the name of Ireland would dishonour the flag through cowardice or inhumanity. Those involved in dissident activity should reflect on those words.

READ MORE

Two men arrested in connection with Lyra McKee murder released without charge

More on this topic

President Higgins leads Easter Rising ceremony in Dublin

10 reasons why you shouldn’t feel guilty eating lots of chocolate this Easter

KEYWORDS

Leo VaradkarSaoradh

More in this Section

Man injured after being knocked off his bike and assaulted

The Lotto results are in...

Lyra McKee's life was 'cruelly and pointlessly ended by violence', says Archbishop Martin

UK government cannot throw Good Friday Agreement under the bus, campaigner says


Lifestyle

Video: This chocolate facial is the perfect Easter-themed pampering

Wine with Leslie Williams

The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Restaurant Review: Circa Restaurant, 90 Terenure Road North, Dublin 6w

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »