News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Taoiseach: Legislation changes may be needed amid Coronavirus outbreak

Taoiseach: Legislation changes may be needed amid Coronavirus outbreak
By Paul Hosford
Thursday, March 05, 2020 - 03:33 PM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that whatever changes to legislation are needed in light of the Covid-19 outbreak will be clearer on Monday.

Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, Mr Varadkar said that while he does not foresee the need for major legislative changes, government will have a better handle on this after a cabinet sub-committee on the outbreak of the virus meets on Monday.

Mr Varadkar said that changes in legislation may be needed to ensure that those who are told to undergo a 14-day self-isolation period actually do so.

“We may need to enhance legislation on employment and social protection so as to not to deter people from self-isolating should they need to,” Mr Varadkar said.

“We will have clarity on this on Monday.”

The Taoiseach later said those who need to self-isolate should receive income support, but stop short of saying where that money would come from.

“The Government recognises that employees who need to self-isolate in accordance with medical advice should receive income support. This will require flexibility and responsiveness by employers and in Government social protection schemes. Following consultation with employers and trade union representatives, proposals will be considered by the Cabinet Subcommittee next Monday.”

A government statement added that employers were being asked to be “as flexible as possible”.

“The government recognises that the state itself is the largest employer in the country, and guidance will be issued today in respect of the arrangements that will apply to all civil and public service employees.”

Employers’ group, Ibec, has today written to Social Protection Minister requesting “a special emergency social welfare payment (be) provided, at the level of Job Seekers Benefit, for a two-week period from the first day of employment stoppage”.

The Taoiseach also said that the HSE will be afforded extra resources above what it has been budgeted this year in order to deal with the outbreak, further saying that all closed ICU beds in the country have been given the green light to be reopened.

READ MORE

School whose pupil tested positive for Covid-19 to close for two weeks

Committee

The Taoiseach defended the decision by the Dáil Business Committee not to establish an all-party committee on the Coronavirus, which has so far infected six people in Ireland.

He said that while no party wants to politicise the outbreak, it is imperative that medical professionals are given space to focus on the virus itself.

“Senior medical professionals need to be able to focus on their jobs. They don’t need to spend all of their time being held to account and no time doing their work. We need to ensure a balance to that.”

Labour TD Brendan Howlin has written to Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl to suggest the establishment of a group that could sit without the formation of a government which would have “the principle aim of ensuring that members have accurate and reliable information that they can pass on to their communities to counteract misinformation”.

Speaking in the Dáil on the rejection of his request, Mr Howlin said that “if there are to be significant decisions to be made, they need political underpinning”. His call was echoed by Green Party leader, Eamon Ryan, who said the idea is necessary due to the potential scale of decisions to be made.

“With the scale of possible responses, particularly without a new government, we do need that democratic engagement.”

Sinn Féin leader, Mary Lou McDonald, said that she does not necessarily believe a Dáil committee is necessary, but all parties need to have a say in the response to the outbreak. She added that a response needs to come quickly: “We have a caretaker government and it is essential that those of us on the other benches aren’t left out. We want to influence in an appropriate way the major decisions that may be made."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that while the government retains “full executive authority”, it is custom that no major policy or legislative decisions would be made without consultation.

READ MORE

Paul Reid: Public needs to keep focused but there shouldn't be panic over coronavirus

More on this topic

HSE: 'Everyone needs to get ready' as many people asked to self-isolateHSE: 'Everyone needs to get ready' as many people asked to self-isolate

What should vulnerable people do to protect themselves from the coronavirus spread?What should vulnerable people do to protect themselves from the coronavirus spread?

Global emergency services conference in Mayo postponed due to coronavirus Global emergency services conference in Mayo postponed due to coronavirus

New hand sanitiser launched in response to coronavirus demandNew hand sanitiser launched in response to coronavirus demand


TOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

Antrim hospital to refer any Covid-19 patients to England for treatmentAntrim hospital to refer any Covid-19 patients to England for treatment

Well known Qatari businessman brings action over alleged fake ads on FacebookWell known Qatari businessman brings action over alleged fake ads on Facebook

Taoiseach bids to secure €1bn 'Peace Plus' programme for Northern IrelandTaoiseach bids to secure €1bn 'Peace Plus' programme for Northern Ireland

Murder victim's mother asks why it has taken eight years to open son's inquestMurder victim's mother asks why it has taken eight years to open son's inquest


Lifestyle

Ahead of World Book Day on March 5, Áilín Quinlan picks out some of the new releases — and some beloved classics — for kids. Plus we look ahead to what’s coming down the line in adult fictionPage turners for every bookworm: Our picks to mark World Book Day

As kids across the world dress up as their favourite characters, here are a few new books for different ages to add to their shelves.5 children’s books for your kids on World Book Day

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 1
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 24
  • 34
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »