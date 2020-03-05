Taoiseach: Legislation changes may be needed amid Coronavirus outbreak

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that whatever changes to legislation are needed in light of the Covid-19 outbreak will be clearer on Monday.

Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, Mr Varadkar said that while he does not foresee the need for major legislative changes, government will have a better handle on this after a cabinet sub-committee on the outbreak of the virus meets on Monday.

Mr Varadkar said that changes in legislation may be needed to ensure that those who are told to undergo a 14-day self-isolation period actually do so.

“We may need to enhance legislation on employment and social protection so as to not to deter people from self-isolating should they need to,” Mr Varadkar said.

“We will have clarity on this on Monday.”

The Taoiseach later said those who need to self-isolate should receive income support, but stop short of saying where that money would come from.

“The Government recognises that employees who need to self-isolate in accordance with medical advice should receive income support. This will require flexibility and responsiveness by employers and in Government social protection schemes. Following consultation with employers and trade union representatives, proposals will be considered by the Cabinet Subcommittee next Monday.”

A government statement added that employers were being asked to be “as flexible as possible”.

“The government recognises that the state itself is the largest employer in the country, and guidance will be issued today in respect of the arrangements that will apply to all civil and public service employees.”

Employers’ group, Ibec, has today written to Social Protection Minister requesting “a special emergency social welfare payment (be) provided, at the level of Job Seekers Benefit, for a two-week period from the first day of employment stoppage”.

The Taoiseach also said that the HSE will be afforded extra resources above what it has been budgeted this year in order to deal with the outbreak, further saying that all closed ICU beds in the country have been given the green light to be reopened.

READ MORE School whose pupil tested positive for Covid-19 to close for two weeks

Committee

The Taoiseach defended the decision by the Dáil Business Committee not to establish an all-party committee on the Coronavirus, which has so far infected six people in Ireland.

He said that while no party wants to politicise the outbreak, it is imperative that medical professionals are given space to focus on the virus itself.

“Senior medical professionals need to be able to focus on their jobs. They don’t need to spend all of their time being held to account and no time doing their work. We need to ensure a balance to that.”

Labour TD Brendan Howlin has written to Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl to suggest the establishment of a group that could sit without the formation of a government which would have “the principle aim of ensuring that members have accurate and reliable information that they can pass on to their communities to counteract misinformation”.

Speaking in the Dáil on the rejection of his request, Mr Howlin said that “if there are to be significant decisions to be made, they need political underpinning”. His call was echoed by Green Party leader, Eamon Ryan, who said the idea is necessary due to the potential scale of decisions to be made.

“With the scale of possible responses, particularly without a new government, we do need that democratic engagement.”

Sinn Féin leader, Mary Lou McDonald, said that she does not necessarily believe a Dáil committee is necessary, but all parties need to have a say in the response to the outbreak. She added that a response needs to come quickly: “We have a caretaker government and it is essential that those of us on the other benches aren’t left out. We want to influence in an appropriate way the major decisions that may be made."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that while the government retains “full executive authority”, it is custom that no major policy or legislative decisions would be made without consultation.