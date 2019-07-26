News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Taoiseach: Hard Brexit would see broader consideration of united Ireland in the North

By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Friday, July 26, 2019 - 05:06 PM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said Ireland must be wise to the possibility of British prime minister Boris Johnson calling a snap general election in the autumn.

During a public interview at the MacGill summer school in Glenties, Donegal, Mr Varadkar also said that a hard Brexit would inevitably see communities in the North considering a United Ireland.

His remarks came as the sharp rhetoric between Dublin and London continues with Britain now looking on course to crash out of the EU without a deal.

Mr Varadkar and Mr Johnson have yet to talk by phone, more than two days after the British prime minister took up office.

Asked by Irish Times political editor Pat Leahy about Brexit and Mr Johnson's language in recent days, including demands to “abolish” the backstop in the Withdrawal Agreement, Mr Varadkar responded that this was politics.

He said that with the current parliamentary arithmetic that Mr Johnson was in a “weak position”. The new prime minister is also facing a threat from within the Conservative Party to block any no-deal Brexit.

Mr Varadkar said that nobody could discount the possibility that there could be an election in Britain before October 31.

But timing was everything, he said, and if Mr Johnson could deliver a deal on Brexit by October he would be in a different position. If he could not though and was blocked, Ireland needed “to be wise” to the chances of an election and a new House of Commons as early as September, he added.

There was, therefore, a need for the current confidence and supply agreement with Fianna Fáil to continue, he told the audience, and the deal with Fianna Fáil.

The Taoiseach said a no-deal Brexit would prompt more liberal unionists and nationalists in Northern Ireland to consider joining a united Ireland

He added that those uncomfortable with a “nationalistic” Britain which is considering reintroducing the death penalty could join forces to support Irish unity and continued membership of the EU.

However, he reiterated the Government is making no preparations for unity now, a key demand of Sinn Féin, since it believes that would be provocative to unionists.

The Taoiseach added Ireland’s negotiating aim for Brexit is to maintain the status quo on issues like cross-border trade.

The country is not using the issue to leverage constitutional change in Northern Ireland, he said.

“If there is a hard Brexit on the 31 of October, if the UK takes Northern Ireland out of the EU against the wishes of the majority of people of Northern Ireland and takes away their European citizenship and undermines the Good Friday Agreement in doing so, those conditions will arise whether we like it or not.”

- additional reporting by Press Association

