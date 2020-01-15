Taoiseach confronted about insurance and childcare costs as Fine Gael campaign starts in Cavan

Leo Varadkar arrived into Virginia town like a whirlwind, taking to the steps of the local candidate's office and throwing out election promises to the assembled crowd.

First up was a pledge to build a by-pass to divert the heavy traffic coming through the small Cavan town. This received a resounding cheer from the many Fine Gael supporters gathered in the cold air.

Mr Varadkar had begun the day by visiting a forklift factory near the border in Monaghan, where he and ministers told reporters - again and again - of the need to have “the best team” in Ireland to negotiate the next phase of Brexit.

It was “half time”, they repeated, and Fianna Fáil could not be trusted. It was all about Brexit, the Fine Gael team and "a future to look forward to".

Nonetheless, by the time Mr Varadkar had got to his promise of a by-pass in Virginia later in the day, there simply was no way of getting past the bread and butter issues bothering voters on the streets.

Leo Varadkar chats to Eddie O’Reilly on the campaign trail in Virginia, Co. Cavan, this afternoon. Pic: Lorraine Teevan

Only minutes after cutting the ribbon on local Cllr TP O'Reilly's constituency office for the election Mr Varadkar, followed by a media scrum as well as locals, schoolchildren and his advisors, was confronted by childcare workers.

“We love our job...but we want to love it more,” said worker Angela, holding a toddler.

Childcare workers have confronted Leo Varadkar in Virginia, Cavan, over difficult “terms and conditions” in their jobs. “We love our jobs. Help us love them more,” childcare worker Angela tells him #iestaff #GE2020 pic.twitter.com/SguuLJe7jr — Juno McEnroe (@Junomaco) January 15, 2020

She said that new terms and conditions for workers in the sector were making the job difficult. There were costs involved and inspections, she told the Taoiseach.

The Fine Gael leader said he would consider the issues and then moved on up the town. But only moments later, a mother of two stopped him and the entourage, to voice her concern about childcare costs.

READ MORE Greens reject conflict with farmers as they launch election campaign

“I've two children under three years of age and spend 70% of my income on childcare costs,” explained the local woman.

Further on in one of the main street's local bars, a businesswoman pressed Mr Varadkar about the costs of insurance and VAT for businesses.

While not committing to anything on the latter, the Taoiseach said a review group had met on insurance costs and he promised reform. He was also asked about minimum alcohol pricing and where that was going.

Fine Gael, at its earlier launch in the Combilift factory, had tried to shape the start of the campaign about Brexit, about its own outgoing government members, about high-profile European leaders who they knew and about trust.

Leo Varadkar, Simon Coveney and Paschal Donohoe in Combilift Annahagh, Co. Monaghan, this morning. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

These may be popular points for Fine Gael, but are they what will make up voters' minds at the ballot boxes?

In fairness to the Taoiseach, he handled the concerns of locals in Virginia town reasonably well. There was no running away or dodging the complaints. But this was a quick election canvass on a cold winter evening.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also getting asked about tackling insurance and Vat cost for businesses by locals in Virginia, Cavan pic.twitter.com/XINyRX5ljK — Juno McEnroe (@Junomaco) January 15, 2020

The price of insurance and childcare costs are just two issues which, for many towns and cities, are probably live concerns for many businesses and homes.

Fine Gael will run out of steam telling the electorate that a strong team for Brexit will solve everything and, more importantly, voters will run out of patience.

Fine Gael and Leo Varadkar may be trying to control the narrative in the opening days of this election, but there will be no by-passing the real day-to-day problems that ordinary voters want resolved.

Data courtesy of Irish Times