Taoiseach cannot rule out general election next year despite confidence and supply extension

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he cannot rule out a general election next year, despite Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil extending the confidence and supply deal until spring 2020.

Mr Varadkar said that while he is “not planning one”, the reality is “circumstances may arise” that could force the deal to collapse and trigger a general election.

He said the threat of a no-deal Brexit meant it was vital Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil extend the confidence and supply arrangement.

However, asked twice if he can guarantee an election will not happen before 2020, Mr Varadkar said “I can’t give an absolute guarantee”, adding “circumstances may arise. I’m not planning one”.

“What I sought was that we agree an election date in 2020. Fianna Fáil decided not to accept that and proposed an alternative which was that we negotiate one more budget. So we could have had that, but we don’t have an agreed election date.

“I wouldn’t be honest if I was giving you an absolute guarantee, because circumstances may arise. And you can’t predict some circumstances,” Mr Varadkar said.

Mr Varadkar said while it is his intention not to call a general election until spring 2020 at the earliest, a number of unforeseen issues could change that plan.

Outlining a series of potential difficulties which could collapse the Government before the confidence and supply deal extension runs out, he said: “We could lose members from the Government, we’re losing a number of votes at the moment even with Fianna Fáil abstaining, so if you got into a position where we weren’t able to get our legislative programme through because we lose votes or lose members of our own Government [that could cause an election].

“People might get elected to the European Parliament for example, and that would be a vote gone.

“Sadly, politicians on occasion become sick and die, you know, sorry to be so morbid, but the fundamental question when you’re in Government is: are you able to govern? Are you able to get your legislative programme through? Are you able to implement your policies to the benefit of the Irish people? And that’s the fundamental question.

“I’m not going to rush into an election for opportunistic reasons... But the key test is: can you actually deliver? Can you get your legislative programme through? Can you get your policies implemented? And so far, in co-operation with Fianna Fáil, we’ve been able to do that. But there are many reasons why that may change.”

After weeks of talks between the parties, Mr Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin agreed to extend the confidence and supply deal by 12 months until spring 2020 due to the threat Brexit poses.