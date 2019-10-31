News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'Sundae Bloody Sundae': McDonalds slogan not intended as 'insensitive reference to any historical event'

By Steve Neville
Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 02:17 PM

McDonald's have apologised for a sign that read "Sundae Bloody Sundae" in a Portugal chain.

The slogan was promoting a two for one deal for strawberry sundaes and the fast food chain used the reference in the Halloween build-up.

McDonald's said the slogan was not intended to be a reference to Bloody Sunday, but as "a celebration of Halloween."

Bloody Sunday was an infamous day during The Troubles when British soldiers shot 28 unarmed protesters in Derry in 1972.

McDonald’s Portugal issued a statement to The Guardian, saying: "When promoting its Halloween Sundae ice cream, McDonald’s Portugal developed a local market activation for a small number of its restaurants in Portugal.

"The campaign was intended as a celebration of Halloween, not as an insensitive reference to any historical event or to upset or insult anyone in any way.

"We sincerely apologise for any offence or distress this may have caused."

