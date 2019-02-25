NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Study: Scarcity of organs a major limiting factor in paediatric transplantation

Monday, February 25, 2019 - 10:19 AM
By Sarah Slater

The low numbers of organ donation from deceased children is impacting on paediatric transplantation programmes, research shows.

Over an 11-year-period from 2007 to last year in Ireland, there were organ donations or tissue heart valves from 36 deceased children. The age range was from a one-day-old baby to 15 years.

This represents a donation rate of 2.9 per million population of children, compared with a US donation rate of 1.2 per million children, which is even lower.

The most recent UK data reports that there were 57 deceased paediatric organ donors aged zero to 17 years. Yet the total number of deceased donors across all age groups was 1,574.

READ MORE: 80 minute delays on trains leaving Heuston Station due to 'mechanical issues'

However, the Irish data found that the survival of donor grafts was 80% for kidneys, liver, lung, and heart.

In the Irish Medical Journal, author Dr John F Murphy points out that studies by HM Marshall and JK Lechner respectfully, highlight that paediatricians’ ability to understand and apply the criteria of brain death in young infants leaves substantial room for improvement.

“Therefore it is not surprising that cases of neonatal organ donation are rare. More often than not the request comes from the parents rather than from the caregivers.

There is an increasing awareness in society about the need for organ donation and transplantation. In children, the scarcity of available organs is a major limiting factor in the paediatric transplantation programme.

Mr Murphy, points to there being both a lack of unawareness and a reluctance to raise the subject of organ donation with the parents of a terminally ill infant.

In JK Lechner’s research it was found that more experienced, senior staff are needed when dealing with paediatric organ donations. He also believes there must be a strong emphasis on the training of caregivers who approach families about organ donation as It is a complex process.

Dr Murphy added that Mr Lechner’s analyses, “raises awareness about organ donation in young infants. The number of potential donors is small but there is room for improvement.The better understanding and acceptance of brain death criteria in young infants is a step forwards.”

More on this topic

488 patients waiting on beds in hospitals nationwide

This is what eating lunch at your desk every day is doing to your mental and physical health

No one should have to endure that psychological torment - Family who lost mother to medical misdiagnoses

'It worked' - Researchers say it is possible to measure Vitamin D levels using human hair


KEYWORDS

Organ Donation

More in this Section

Government may consider policy that encourages elderly to downsize

450 cases of oesophageal cancer in Ireland every year, data shows

Gardai investigating boat accident which left girl, 12, seriously injured

We must address terrorism and people smuggling, Taoiseach tells EU-Arab League summit


Lifestyle

Islands of Ireland: Off with his head

DONAL HICKEY: Address the burning question

Fish, mirrors, and test of self-awareness

By night, Ibiza is a delight, but don't spend every day there

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »