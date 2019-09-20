News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Stiglitz: Ireland not a good EU citizen over tax rates

Stiglitz: Ireland not a good EU citizen over tax rates
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Friday, September 20, 2019 - 05:30 AM

Ireland’s tax policies have come in for stinging criticism at the hands of Nobel-prize winning economist Joseph Stiglitz.

Speaking at a press conference in Paris yesterday, the University of Columbia professor accused Ireland of being a bad neighbour when it comes to the country’s favourable tax rates for multinational companies.

His comments come as the court case surrounding Apple’s tax affairs in Ireland rumbles on in Europe.

“In the area of taxes, Ireland has not behaved well, either globally or for their own citizens, or as an EU citizen,” Prof Stiglitz said.

“It is not a good citizen to try to rob your neighbour. And what Ireland did is it tried to get revenue that would have gone to other European countries to be relocated into Ireland, to take a pittance out of that [in tax] and to do a deal where Apple is perfectly happy because they get their taxes reduced.

“And who pays? The rest of Europe is paying. You don’t do that to your neighbours, to your partners in the EU. I view Ireland not only as a tax haven; it is not a good citizen of the EU.”

Prof Stiglitz said he was “a little shocked” when Ireland opted to fight the European Commission’s decision that Apple should pay €13bn in taxes.

“The country needed the money. The view that that would hurt Ireland’s reputation was totally wrong. Unless Ireland wanted to have a reputation as a confirmed tax haven. But if it wanted to say we’re going to play by European rules and we are going to be a normal economy, it actually made no sense to turn down that money.”

He said that the argument that Ireland’s position as a hub for multinationals would suffer if the tax was paid is “bogus”, adding that “industry gets located where there are well-educated people, good infrastructure . . . countries like Japan and Korea attracted industries, educated their citizens and there’s no reason why Ireland couldn’t do the same.”

In 2016, the European Commission said that Apple must pay €13bn in back taxes to Ireland but both Apple and the Irish Government are challenging this.

decision.

The European Commission has claimed that Ireland gave Apple an unfair advantage through a favourable tax arrangement, though lawyers for the Irish Government have argued that the commission had failed to show that Apple had received any advantage.

It is expected the court will rule on the Apple case in the coming months but if the losing party appeals the decision to the EU Court of Justice, a final judgement could take several years.

More on this topic

Government backs Apple: Appeal is not in long-term best interestGovernment backs Apple: Appeal is not in long-term best interest

'No doubt' many countries would claim part of Apple's €14bn in back taxes, says Donohoe 'No doubt' many countries would claim part of Apple's €14bn in back taxes, says Donohoe

Apple's Irish state aid tax bill paid in full to GovernmentApple's Irish state aid tax bill paid in full to Government

State receives first repayment from AppleState receives first repayment from Apple


TOPIC: Apple tax

More in this Section

Concern for children's safety following 'alleged suspicious approach' in DublinConcern for children's safety following 'alleged suspicious approach' in Dublin

More focus on livelihoods needed in Brexit talks, says Micheál Martin More focus on livelihoods needed in Brexit talks, says Micheál Martin 

Ireland’s only dedicated track for car drifting facing uncertain futureIreland’s only dedicated track for car drifting facing uncertain future

Emergency care resources 'highly skewed' to North East, study findsEmergency care resources 'highly skewed' to North East, study finds


Lifestyle

Audrey's been sorting out Cork people for ages.Ask Audrey: C’mere, what’s the story with Chris O’Dowd thinking he’s better than Cork people

So, I put a link to a short story up for my students the other day. The story was by Michael Morpurgo and I was delighted to find an online copy. It can be challenging when you are relying on non-paper texts to teach.Secret diary of an Irish teacher: I love physical books and always will

Celebrated actress Siobhán McSweeney may have found fame starring in a TV series set at the other end of the country, but Cork is never far from her thoughts, writes Ciara McDonnellHome is where the art is for Derry Girls actress

There are literally hundreds of free events on offer this evening for kids and adults on Culture Night. Marjorie Brennan selects the best of them, in Cork and beyondCulture Night: Get out and make the most of it

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 13
  • 17
  • 29
  • 34
  • 37
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »