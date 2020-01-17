News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Stephen Teap named Cork Person of the Year

Stephen Teap with his brother Clive and mother Anne. Picture: Larry Cummins
By Sean O'Riordan

Defence Correspondent

Friday, January 17, 2020 - 03:38 PM

Stephen Teap from Carrigaline, a leading campaigner of those impacted by CervicalCheck screening, has been announced as the latest winner of a Cork Person of the Year award.

Stephen, who lost who lost his wife, Irene, to cervical cancer in July 2017, received a standing ovation from the 250 guests at the awards ceremony which took place at the Rochestown Park Hotel.

In 2018 Stephen, alongside fellow campaigners Vicky Phelan and Loraine Walsh, launched the 221Plus Patient Support Group, which helps victims directly affected by the CervicalCheck screening failure, providing them with advice, information and support.

He is also one of the patient representatives on the Cervical Check Steering Committee, whose members include representatives from the Department of Health, the HSE and the Irish Cancer Society.

In August 2019, Stephen met with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Health Minister, Simon Harris, and was crucial in the arranging of a formal apology on behalf of the State to the women and families affected by the CervicalCheck scandal.

Meanwhile, historian and broadcaster Dr John Bowman was made an Honorary Corkman.

As an acclaimed historian he has written many books including the history of RTE itself ‘Window and Mirror’.

Along with his award he received the Republic of Cork Passport and some Cork Crystal.

This year’s Hall of Fame inductee was well known Fermoy businessman, and philanthropist was inducted into the awards 'Hall of Fame.'

The accolade was bestowed on him for promoting the importance of education and UCC thanked him for his many decades of contribution by naming a bridge in his family name on the grounds of the university.

He also established Irish Business Against Litter which literally cleaned up Ireland by establishing a winning formula in anti-litter programmes in towns and cities all over Ireland.

A special award was also presented to Mary Kennedy at the ceremony to mark her retirement from RTE’s Nationwide.

