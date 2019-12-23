News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Status and money pull youth into drugs trade

By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Monday, December 23, 2019 - 06:30 AM

More children are dealing drugs and selling them in secondary schools, according to research in a large Dublin suburb.

Children as young as 10, predominantly boys, are working as drug dealers and “runners,” but girls as young as 12 are also being roped in, the report said.

The trends are driven by drug-debt intimidation, “social status and easy money”, family involvement, and the general “normalisation” of drugs.

And falling numbers of people in the area are reporting drug intimidation to gardaí.

The research, conducted annually over the four years by the Blanchardstown Local Drug and Alcohol Task Force, uses a range of data sources for its work and involved interviews with 112 people, including 45 current and former drug users.

The 2019 Drug & Alcohol Trend Monitoring System (DATMS), covering the period 2018, found that the number of dealers had increased, with a rise in the number of dealing under the age of 18.

The reported average age of drug dealers was 14 in 2018, the same as in 2017, with the youngest 10 (also unchanged).

The reported average age of drug runners (used to carry or hold small quantities of drugs) was 13, the same as the previous year, while the youngest was was 10, up from eight in 2017.

The research by Janet Robinson and Jim Doherty found that while the trade predominantly involved boys, girls “aged from 12” are also dealing and running.

Children get involved for a number of reasons.

“The desire to increase social status is an important driver of drug-dealing behaviour and to make ‘easy money’,” it said.

It said family involvement in drug-dealing was a factor.

Drug intimidation was also involved.

“It is likely that there is a link between the increasing levels of drug-debt intimidation and under-18s running and dealing, whereby young people are forced to hold and sell to pay off debts,” the report said.

“In all four years of the DATMS, the normalisation of drug-use had featured prominently. The common perception was that alcohol and drugs were widely used, risk-free, and socially acceptable.”

There was an increase, from 60% to 78%, in respondents who said there was dealing in schools, with the trade occurring in schools in both disadvantaged and affluent areas.

Drug-related crimes with the largest increase in 2018 were the visible use of drugs in the community, drug-debt intimidation, and the visibility of drug-dealing.

On drug-related intimidation, only 16% of people affected reported it to gardaí (down from 28% in 2017), with 65% saying they did not (up from 46% in 2017).

