News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

State ‘must protect’ hi-tech sea cables

State ‘must protect’ hi-tech sea cables
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 05:00 AM

It is high time that the State defends its critical national infrastructure by protecting the transatlantic cables that pass through Irish waters, says a naval officer.

Lieutenant Shane Mulcahy, attached to the Naval Operations Command Centre, said Ireland needs to address the “vulnerabilities” of its undersea cable network, given how dependent our digital economy is on them. He said that around three-quarters of transatlantic cables in the northern hemisphere pass through or near Irish waters, the majority of them along a corridor less than 160km wide.

Lt Mulcahy said these cables are vulnerable to natural hazards, fishing anchors, and more hostile acts, including attack by intelligence or military agencies. He said the cables carry 97% of global data transmissions, with modern satellites accounting for just 3%.

Writing in the Defence Forces Review, published by the Irish Defence Forces, he said Ireland’s role in protecting this network is becoming increasingly relevant.

He said while a dragging anchor could cause damage, a “far more worrying” threat comes from a hostile act. He said subsea cables are a “soft military target”, which are fragile, geographically concentrated, often in remote and hard-to-monitor locations.

He said:

They can be attacked with little risk of loss to life, and any unwitnessed tampering can usually be plausibly denied

He said the “relative ease of severing a subsea cable” means a threat could come from non-state actors and that to avoid accidental fishing damage their locations are known.

The cables tend to be privately owned by telecoms conglomerates or the likes of Google. He said the lack of international laws makes it almost impossible for naval powers to effectively deter hostile vessels.

“With no alternative to using these undersea cables, Ireland must become more proactive towards securing the maritime domain on which our digital society depends,” said Lt Mulcahy.

On Ireland’s defence capabilities, he said: “Without systems capable of subsurface detection linked to data analysis systems ashore, the naval service remains quite literally, lost in the dark.”

He said a tentative tender process has begun with the aim of equipping the navy with more versatile and capable platforms, along with an increased mandate for further development in counter-mine and counter-improvised explosive device capabilities.

“The naval service is on the road to employing more capable systems to progress the ability to peer beneath the horizon,” he said. “However, these measures fall well short of achieving a robust level of maritime domain protection.”

Lt Mulcahy said the New Zealand navy has spent €60m to refit and repurpose a Norwegian support vessel. He said reviews of Ireland’s critical national infrastructure are needed to “address the vulnerability of our undersea cable networks and consider the adequacy of our maritime assets to counter the risk”.

He said “consideration should be given” to adopt protection zones, like in New Zealand, to protect cables and legislation to allow for sensors undersea.

“So long as Ireland remains socially and economically married to the vital but delicate network of glass [optical fibres] laying just offshore, it is high time we considered protecting it,” said Lt Mulcahy.

READ MORE

RTÉ head to tell Oireachtas Committee TV licence system is 'completely untenable'

More on this topic

Curragh Defence Forces training camp 'not fit for anybody' claim members of Oireachtas CommitteeCurragh Defence Forces training camp 'not fit for anybody' claim members of Oireachtas Committee

€1,270 pay boost to end exodus from naval service€1,270 pay boost to end exodus from naval service

Defence forces agree to pay financial compensation and provide extra leave to soldiersDefence forces agree to pay financial compensation and provide extra leave to soldiers

PDForra seeking conscientious objection rightsPDForra seeking conscientious objection rights


TOPIC: Defence Forces

More in this Section

Book of evidence prepared against member of gardaíBook of evidence prepared against member of gardaí

Woman's hotel stay in Cork ends in arrest after teacups and glasses thrown at the wallWoman's hotel stay in Cork ends in arrest after teacups and glasses thrown at the wall

Teen wrapped chain around knuckles for assaultTeen wrapped chain around knuckles for assault

Virgin Media staff vote 'overwhelmingly' for industrial action over job cutsVirgin Media staff vote 'overwhelmingly' for industrial action over job cuts


Lifestyle

As David Attenborough announces new series on plants, we run down some of the weird and wonderful vegetation he might include.11 bizarre plant species from around the world

The weather’s always going to be a key factor on any wedding day — but especially so when the bride works for Met Éireann, writes Eve Kelliher.Wedding of the week: Bride and groom are literally on cloud nine

My wife and I are in our fifties and she has just started using porn. She thinks it will enhance our sex life if we watch it together, but I find the idea a total turn-off.Suzi Godson's Sex Advice: My wife wants us to watch porn together?

As you probably have heard by now, changes to the rules concerning gift vouchers in Ireland came into effect earlier this month, giving consumers more rights when it comes to these popular items.Making Cents: Play your cards right when giving gift vouchers this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »