Home»Breaking News»ireland

State 'may be breaking international law' over Tuam Mother and Baby home

Thursday, August 30, 2018 - 06:32 AM

Campaigners say the State could be in breach of international law for its involvement in the Tuam Mother and Baby home.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties says the crime of 'Enforced Disappearance' involves a state refusing to disclose the whereabouts of people who have been abducted.

It is thought hundreds of children were secretly buried on the Tuam site.

Thousands of children were also thought to have been illegally adopted through homes nationwide.

Liam Herrick from the ICCL says the State has important duties in the Tuam case.

Mr Herrick said: "This is not a question of the State having a choice in how it deals with these matters, there are matters of legal obligation.

"The obligations are that a full public investigation should take place, that the bodies should be identified, in so far as is possible, that the remains are returned to the families, in so far as is possible


KEYWORDS

Tuammother and baby home

Related Articles

Katherine Zappone to hear views on Mother and Baby Home in Tuam

Former Mother and Baby Home residents seek forensic excavation and DNA analysis of Tuam site

Sorry still seems to be the hardest word for Church

Readers' Blog: Limiting the size of abuse fund is political fraud

More in this Section

Emergency services attend tragic incident on railway line near Kilkenny

Cork city's Elizabeth Fort to be made into tourist lettings

Kenmare bathing spots put ‘out of bounds’ by sewage

Baltimore RNLI assist fishing vessel in difficulty off West Cork coast


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 29, 2018

    • 26
    • 27
    • 35
    • 40
    • 41
    • 42
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »