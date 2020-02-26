News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Special delivery: €49k worth of cannabis and ecstasy seized at Dublin mail centre

Special delivery: €49k worth of cannabis and ecstasy seized at Dublin mail centre
215 ecstasy tablets and 3.25kgs of cannabis were discovered in 14 separate parcels. Picture: Revenue.
By Ciarán Sunderland
Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - 01:13 PM

Revenue officers seized almost €49,000 worth of cannabis and ecstasy yesterday at a Dublin Mail centre.

Found as part of a routine operation, 215 ecstasy tablets and 3.25kgs of cannabis were discovered in 14 separate parcels.

The parcels came from the Netherlands and the US and were destined for delivery in Dublin.

The drugs were concealed in these parcels and were labelled as "fabric," "bathrobe," and "denim hooded jacket."

Revenue said these seizures were part of ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

Last Friday, cannabis labelled as 'clothing' was seized in a Dublin operation.

The 11kgs of cannabis herb was found hidden in packets at two houses in the Cabra and Finglas areas of Dublin.

Businesses or members of the public with any information are urged to contact Revenue in confidence on the confidential phone number 1800 295 295.

READ MORE

Group recommends colleges provide drug and alcohol free spaces for students

More on this topic

Woman charged in relation to Dublin stabbingWoman charged in relation to Dublin stabbing

24 people arrested in Kilkenny as part of Operation Storm24 people arrested in Kilkenny as part of Operation Storm

Gardaí warning over increased circulation of counterfeit 'movie' moneyGardaí warning over increased circulation of counterfeit 'movie' money

Police appeal after man attempts to steal ATM in AntrimPolice appeal after man attempts to steal ATM in Antrim


DrugsRevenueGardaTOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Gardaí arrest man in connection with burglaries in Cork and WaterfordGardaí arrest man in connection with burglaries in Cork and Waterford

CHI criticised for failure to communicate with parents over titanium support rodCHI criticised for failure to communicate with parents over titanium support rod

Ireland's Chief Medical Officer defends call to cancel Ireland - Italy clashIreland's Chief Medical Officer defends call to cancel Ireland - Italy clash

Woman still being questioned after man stabbed to death in DublinWoman still being questioned after man stabbed to death in Dublin


Lifestyle

The show saw models walking beneath neon phrases saying ‘Consent’, and ‘Patriarchy = Climate Emergency’.Consent was top of Dior’s agenda at Paris Fashion Week

There may be a team of professionals taking care of the main event, but how can we help ourselves when waiting for surgery? Abi Jackson</b finds out.How to look after your body and mind before an operation

If your wellness is on the wane, you’ll find the stunning vistas of France’s Haute-Savoie a breath of fresh (mountain) air, says Tess de la Mare.Ski yourself free of stress in the French Prealps

Could happier, healthy older age be all about mindset? Lauren Taylor speaks to the author of a new book aiming to transform our approach to ageing.Worried about getting older? How to embrace ageing positively

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »