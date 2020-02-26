Special delivery: €49k worth of cannabis and ecstasy seized at Dublin mail centre

Revenue officers seized almost €49,000 worth of cannabis and ecstasy yesterday at a Dublin Mail centre.

Found as part of a routine operation, 215 ecstasy tablets and 3.25kgs of cannabis were discovered in 14 separate parcels.

The parcels came from the Netherlands and the US and were destined for delivery in Dublin.

The drugs were concealed in these parcels and were labelled as "fabric," "bathrobe," and "denim hooded jacket."

Revenue said these seizures were part of ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

Last Friday, cannabis labelled as 'clothing' was seized in a Dublin operation.

The 11kgs of cannabis herb was found hidden in packets at two houses in the Cabra and Finglas areas of Dublin.

Businesses or members of the public with any information are urged to contact Revenue in confidence on the confidential phone number 1800 295 295.