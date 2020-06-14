South and south-east worst affected by power outrages after lightning overnight

Hundreds of homes and businesses are without power this morning following lightening storms overnight.

The ESB says properties in Waterford, Wexford and Kerry are worst affected.

They are urging people to check its website for restoration times.

There was also a reported fault in Skibereen and surrounding areas of west Cork early this morning.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann are forecasting more thunderstorms today and tonight.

"Heavy showers and thunderstorms will become isolated tonight with good clear spells developing," they say in a post on their website.

Throughout this afternoon, it is expected to be warm and humid with high temperatures of 23C.