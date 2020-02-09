'Some form of divine intervention' for Fr Ray who impresses on Dancing With The Stars

There may have been divine intervention when Fr Ray Kelly danced a charleston with his new partner, Giulia Dotta.

Whether it was a miracle or no, the parish priest from Oldcastle, Co Meath, got the loudest cheers on Dancing with the Stars on RTÉ One on Saturday night.

The pair danced to National Express by Divine Comedy and Fr Ray, dressed as a bus conductor, put his heart and soul into it.

Competition judge Brian Redmond had expected the priest to be on the bus back to Oldcastle weeks ago. “The fact remains that you are still here and I am quite happy that you are still here,” he said.

Don't get carried away because there was still lots of stuff missing. There wasn't much swivel. And we had one lift; it was quite a small lift.

But he could “almost” go as far as saying he enjoyed it.

It was the "sweetest charleston" said judge, Loraine Barry.

Judge Julian Benson believed they may have witnessed a miracle.

"I think we got some form of divine intervention tonight because you danced a very good charleston," said Julian.

Fr Ray scored 14 from the judges, his highest score yet.

Brian Dowling and Kai Widdrington, and Lottie Ryan and Emily Barker took to the floor as same-sex professional and celebrity dance partner - a first for the dance series, both in Ireland and Britain.

Loraine thought that the ladies did it best, and in heels too! They performed a high energy charleston to Woman Up by Meghan Trainer.

“There was lots of great dancing here. Overall, I thought it was a very high-powered routine,” she said.

Lottie scored 26 from the judges.

Brian and Kai, wearing matching suits, danced the quickstep to Take That's Out of Our Heads.

Julian described it as a “loud and proud” quickstep. “It didn't matter that I was watching two men, I was just watching the dancing," he said.

Brian scored 23 from the judges.

There were no eliminations and the popular show returns to its usual Sunday night slot next week.