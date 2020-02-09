News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Some form of divine intervention' for Fr Ray who impresses on Dancing With The Stars

'Some form of divine intervention' for Fr Ray who impresses on Dancing With The Stars
Fr Ray Kelly with former partner pro dancer Kylee Vincent pictured during the live show of Dancing With The Stars. Picture: Kyran O’Brien
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Sunday, February 09, 2020 - 03:55 PM

There may have been divine intervention when Fr Ray Kelly danced a charleston with his new partner, Giulia Dotta.

Whether it was a miracle or no, the parish priest from Oldcastle, Co Meath, got the loudest cheers on Dancing with the Stars on RTÉ One on Saturday night.

The pair danced to National Express by Divine Comedy and Fr Ray, dressed as a bus conductor, put his heart and soul into it.

Competition judge Brian Redmond had expected the priest to be on the bus back to Oldcastle weeks ago. “The fact remains that you are still here and I am quite happy that you are still here,” he said.

Don't get carried away because there was still lots of stuff missing. There wasn't much swivel. And we had one lift; it was quite a small lift.

But he could “almost” go as far as saying he enjoyed it.

It was the "sweetest charleston" said judge, Loraine Barry.

Judge Julian Benson believed they may have witnessed a miracle.

"I think we got some form of divine intervention tonight because you danced a very good charleston," said Julian.

Fr Ray scored 14 from the judges, his highest score yet.

Brian Dowling and Kai Widdrington, and Lottie Ryan and Emily Barker took to the floor as same-sex professional and celebrity dance partner - a first for the dance series, both in Ireland and Britain.

Loraine thought that the ladies did it best, and in heels too! They performed a high energy charleston to Woman Up by Meghan Trainer.

“There was lots of great dancing here. Overall, I thought it was a very high-powered routine,” she said.

Lottie scored 26 from the judges.

Brian and Kai, wearing matching suits, danced the quickstep to Take That's Out of Our Heads.

Julian described it as a “loud and proud” quickstep. “It didn't matter that I was watching two men, I was just watching the dancing," he said.

Brian scored 23 from the judges.

There were no eliminations and the popular show returns to its usual Sunday night slot next week.

More on this topic

Switch-up week sees Irish TV history made on Dancing with the StarsSwitch-up week sees Irish TV history made on Dancing with the Stars

History on Dancing with the Stars as same-sex couples to take to the floorHistory on Dancing with the Stars as same-sex couples to take to the floor

Dancing With The Stars: Michael Carruth knocked out in fourthDancing With The Stars: Michael Carruth knocked out in fourth

Glenda Gilson and Robert Rowiński depart Dancing with the StarsGlenda Gilson and Robert Rowiński depart Dancing with the Stars


TOPIC: Dancing With The Stars

More in this Section

Gardaí asking for help in locating missing teenager from DublinGardaí asking for help in locating missing teenager from Dublin

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael face mounting pressure on talks with Sinn FéinFianna Fáil and Fine Gael face mounting pressure on talks with Sinn Féin

Sinn Féin candidate hails poll-topping vote in Taoiseach’s Dublin constituencySinn Féin candidate hails poll-topping vote in Taoiseach’s Dublin constituency

More joy for Sinn Féin as Pat Buckley set to top poll in Cork EastMore joy for Sinn Féin as Pat Buckley set to top poll in Cork East


Lifestyle

Paul McLauchlan looks at the trends from men’s fashion weekMenswear: A sign of the times at Fashion Week

Hannah Stephenson selects five romantic plants for Valentine’s DayLove is in the air with these romantic blooms

In a new book, weight-loss surgeon Dr Andrew Jenkinson looks at the new science of metabolism. But can we blame those unwanted pounds on our genes? asks Marjorie BrennanAre your genes to blame for your weight gain?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »