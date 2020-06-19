Sligo and Waterford record less than 10 new Covid cases for seventh week in a row

Eleven counties have recorded less than ten new cases of Covid-19 for at least five weeks in a row.

Dublin is the only county that had more than 10 new cases last week.

These new figures, released by the Central Statistics Office, relate to last week.

For the fifth week in a row, Clare, Leitrim, Longford, Tipperary, Wexford and Wicklow recorded less than 10 cases.

It was the sixth such week for Donegal, Laois and Kerry and the seventh for Sligo and Waterford.

Dublin continues to be worst hit county.

It's the only one to record more than five new deaths each week for the past five weeks - and the only county to record more than 20 new cases in the past two weeks.

40% of all cases in Ireland have been linked to an outbreak - with over half of them in nursing homes.

Healthcare workers make up almost a third of all cases.

The virus continues to hit the older age groups the hardest - with 65% of all deaths relating to people over 80 years old.