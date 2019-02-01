Skeletal remains believed to be from Bronze Age discovered at former home of late Taoiseach

Skeletal remains and a ring fort, believed to date back to the Bronze Age, have been discovered on land where former Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave lived in Dublin.

There has been activity on the site at Scholarstown Road in Knocklyon since last October but locals say they have been kept in the dark about the future of the land.

Liam Cosgrave

Last night, it was revealed that a historic discovery of huge importance had been found.

Local Independent Councillor, Deirdre O'Donovan, says it will be interesting to find out the extent of the find.

"Locals had approached and were trying to find out what was going on," said Cllr O'Donovan.

"Not a huge amount of information coming back which is disappointing.

"It went viral last night. Everyone was talking about this.

"There is talk about a visitor centre."