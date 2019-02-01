NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Skeletal remains believed to be from Bronze Age discovered at former home of late Taoiseach

Friday, February 01, 2019 - 02:45 PM

Skeletal remains and a ring fort, believed to date back to the Bronze Age, have been discovered on land where former Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave lived in Dublin.

There has been activity on the site at Scholarstown Road in Knocklyon since last October but locals say they have been kept in the dark about the future of the land.

Liam Cosgrave

Last night, it was revealed that a historic discovery of huge importance had been found.

Local Independent Councillor, Deirdre O'Donovan, says it will be interesting to find out the extent of the find.

"Locals had approached and were trying to find out what was going on," said Cllr O'Donovan.

"Not a huge amount of information coming back which is disappointing.

"It went viral last night. Everyone was talking about this.

"There is talk about a visitor centre."


KEYWORDS

Liam CosgraveTaoiseachHistory

More in this Section

City Council denies turning people away since they took over Cork homeless services

HSE chief unable to confirm that cost of National Children's Hospital won't exceed €2bn

SuperValu recalls Fruit and Fibre over 'possible presence of insects'

'Life is precious and life is brittle': Donegal endures the bitterest wind to bury four young crash victims


Lifestyle

What you’ll be wearing this spring: Annmarie O’Connor’s trend report

Ask Audrey: This could get me kicked out off the WhatsApp group, Posh Cork Doctors Who Like a Drink

Inspiring next generation of female talent in the STEM field

Long road to success for Irish film producers with ten Oscar nominations under their belt

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 30, 2019

    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 34
    • 38
    • 39
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »