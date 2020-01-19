News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Sinn Féin call for review, not abolition, of Special Criminal Court

Sinn Féin justice spokesperson Martin Kenny
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, January 19, 2020 - 02:45 PM

Sinn Féin says the Special Criminal Court is dated and not fit to deal with modern crime.

The party said it would abolish the non-jury court in the run-up to the last election, however, now it appears to have rowed back on the position, saying there should be a "review" instead.

The party's justice spokesperson Martin Kenny says there are clear issues with the Special Criminal Court:

"It's a 19th century implement to deal with 21st century crime.

"We need to have a review," he added. "In 2017, we sought a comprehensive review."

Speaking on the campaign trail earlier in the week party leader Mary Lou McDonald said the court was "not unproblematic" but said it would put its existence under review, rather than outright abolish it, if in government.

TOPIC: Election 2020