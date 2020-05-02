Simon Harris: Foreign summer holidays 'highly unlikely' this year

1
The Health Minister says the prospect of any foreign summer holidays this year is "highly unlikely."
The Government unveiled a five-phase roadmap for exiting Covid-19 restrictions last night, with the final part to begin on August 10th.
Anyone entering the country is being asked to self-isolate for two weeks.
Minister Simon Harris says that would turn a two-week break into a month.
He said: "You shouldn't leave the island of Ireland. So we don't want people leaving our country.
"And you're right even if we got to a point that advice changed you would be requiring people to isolate for two weeks,
"I think being truthful with people that's looking highly unlikely this year."