Shane Lowry is now ‘a national hero’

After the historic Open win, the mammoth celebrations.

Shane Lowry started his nationwide tour in Dublin with family, friends and a few lucky punters.

The Claret Jug winner was the centre of attention, trophy in hand, in the city’s Boar’s Head pub following his weekend victory in Portrush.

Star-struck fans queued to have their photo taken with Lowry, where he enjoyed a few pints with the group, with a few bewildered tourists even stopping by.

Shane partied through the night leading a singalong in the upmarket 37 Dawson Street cocktail bar in the early hours of Monday morning before fulfilling a promise to Boar’s Head pub owners Hugh and Ann Hourican that when he won the Open he would celebrate in the bar.

Ann said despite the celebrations, he was fresh.

“Oh no, he’s been home and showered and changed and I think he’s had some sleep too so he’s ready for the day again,” she said.

“He’s just handed over the cup and allowed all the punters to have their pictures taken with it, and all his friends are here and they’re so lovely. We couldn’t be prouder of him.”

In the wake of Lowry’s win, his grandmother Emily Scanlon said she was a “very proud granny” – adding that she needed her first brandy in 10 years to settle her nerves as he got over the finish line.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s News at One, Mrs Scanlon said her grandson’s victory was “great for our little town” of Clara, Co Offaly, revealing that she had not had a drink of brandy since 2009 up until last weekend.

“I drank two yesterday, it’s nearly killing me. But it’s great,” she said. “It’s great being able to see all of this happen.”

Recalling her memories of minding a young Shane, Emily said if she had to leave the room she would put him in the turf box.

On one occasion, when she returned from hanging washing on the line, she found that he had eaten all the turf mould.

Following his win, Lowry himself told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that the walk down the 18th was “one of the most surreal experiences of my life.”

“I can’t believe it happened to me,” he said. “Obviously a lot of people helped me along the way, my coach, family, friends and Bo, my caddy. I owe him an awful lot.”

Of his celebrations, he added: “We’re going to have one hell of a few days.”

Sports Minister Shane Ross also congratulated Lowry, calling his victory “quite extraordinary”.

Mr Ross, who did not make it to the 18th hole for the final shot and presentation, despite queuing for an hour and a half in the rain, said his department would be “more than happy to fund anything appropriate” for Lowry’s victory party, details of which had not yet been made clear as of going to print.

“He is an iconic figure now, he’s a national hero and obviously if he wants to celebrate in a very quiet way that’s up to him, but if he wants to celebrate with his family, he’s cancelled his trip to Memphis because he wants to be here to be with his people, and probably Offaly is more important to him than some sort of national recognition. But I can’t reveal that, I can’t say anything about that at the moment,” Mr Ross said.