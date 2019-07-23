News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Shane Lowry is now ‘a national hero’

Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 05:30 AM

After the historic Open win, the mammoth celebrations.

Shane Lowry started his nationwide tour in Dublin with family, friends and a few lucky punters.

Shane Lowry is now ‘a national hero’

The Claret Jug winner was the centre of attention, trophy in hand, in the city’s Boar’s Head pub following his weekend victory in Portrush.

Star-struck fans queued to have their photo taken with Lowry, where he enjoyed a few pints with the group, with a few bewildered tourists even stopping by.

Shane partied through the night leading a singalong in the upmarket 37 Dawson Street cocktail bar in the early hours of Monday morning before fulfilling a promise to Boar’s Head pub owners Hugh and Ann Hourican that when he won the Open he would celebrate in the bar.

Shane Lowry is now ‘a national hero’

Ann said despite the celebrations, he was fresh.

“Oh no, he’s been home and showered and changed and I think he’s had some sleep too so he’s ready for the day again,” she said.

“He’s just handed over the cup and allowed all the punters to have their pictures taken with it, and all his friends are here and they’re so lovely. We couldn’t be prouder of him.”

Shane Lowry is now ‘a national hero’

In the wake of Lowry’s win, his grandmother Emily Scanlon said she was a “very proud granny” – adding that she needed her first brandy in 10 years to settle her nerves as he got over the finish line.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s News at One, Mrs Scanlon said her grandson’s victory was “great for our little town” of Clara, Co Offaly, revealing that she had not had a drink of brandy since 2009 up until last weekend.

“I drank two yesterday, it’s nearly killing me. But it’s great,” she said. “It’s great being able to see all of this happen.”

Recalling her memories of minding a young Shane, Emily said if she had to leave the room she would put him in the turf box.

Shane Lowry is now ‘a national hero’

On one occasion, when she returned from hanging washing on the line, she found that he had eaten all the turf mould.

Following his win, Lowry himself told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that the walk down the 18th was “one of the most surreal experiences of my life.”

“I can’t believe it happened to me,” he said. “Obviously a lot of people helped me along the way, my coach, family, friends and Bo, my caddy. I owe him an awful lot.”

Of his celebrations, he added: “We’re going to have one hell of a few days.”

Sports Minister Shane Ross also congratulated Lowry, calling his victory “quite extraordinary”.

Mr Ross, who did not make it to the 18th hole for the final shot and presentation, despite queuing for an hour and a half in the rain, said his department would be “more than happy to fund anything appropriate” for Lowry’s victory party, details of which had not yet been made clear as of going to print.

Shane Lowry is now ‘a national hero’

“He is an iconic figure now, he’s a national hero and obviously if he wants to celebrate in a very quiet way that’s up to him, but if he wants to celebrate with his family, he’s cancelled his trip to Memphis because he wants to be here to be with his people, and probably Offaly is more important to him than some sort of national recognition. But I can’t reveal that, I can’t say anything about that at the moment,” Mr Ross said.

More on this topic

G-Mac: I told him to go and be him, go play Shane Lowry golfG-Mac: I told him to go and be him, go play Shane Lowry golf

Quirke: Lowry should receive Croke Park receptionQuirke: Lowry should receive Croke Park reception

Spieth and Fowler back swift Open return to Royal PortrushSpieth and Fowler back swift Open return to Royal Portrush

Willett’s word of wisdom for Lowry: ‘Be selfish’Willett’s word of wisdom for Lowry: ‘Be selfish’

TOPIC: The Open Championship

More in this Section

Calls for Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley to act on 'crisis-hit' schoolsCalls for Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley to act on 'crisis-hit' schools

Judge slams posting of video of elderly man in nursing home as 'reprehensible' Judge slams posting of video of elderly man in nursing home as 'reprehensible'

Proposed legislation banning the sale of e-cigarettes to children welcomed by Vape Business IrelandProposed legislation banning the sale of e-cigarettes to children welcomed by Vape Business Ireland

Dublin public transport users reminded to wash hands as faecal matter found on seats and handrailsDublin public transport users reminded to wash hands as faecal matter found on seats and handrails


Lifestyle

Pollinators are busy feasting on a tempting selection of flowering plants, says Peter Dowdall.The hedgerows are alive with the sound of insects

Carol O’Callaghan previews Cork Craft Month, when exhibitions, workshops and retail opportunitiesAn insider's guide to Cork Craft Month's exciting exhibitions, shopping opportunities and workshops

With a plethora of culture and content releasing at an incessant rate, finding someone to have that cliched watercooler moment with is getting harder and harder. However, there’s a whole host of pop culture podcasts that do the heavy lifting/watching with you.Trawling through pop culture... so you don’t have to

An exhibition in Skibbereen pays tribute to late photographer Michael Minihane, writes Richard FitzpatrickMichael Minihane has been putting West Cork in the frame for decades

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »