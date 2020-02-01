News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Self-taught Cork teen to become youngest ever contestant on Sky Arts’ Portrait Artist of The Year

Cork teenager Jean O’Riordan is a fifth-year student at Bruce College and wants to go art college after her Leaving Cert. Picture: Justin MacInnes
By Jess Casey
Saturday, February 01, 2020 - 06:00 AM

A Cork teenager, who taught herself to draw, is soon to feature as the youngest ever contestant on Sky Arts’ Portrait Artist of The Year.

Jean O’Riordan, from Model Farm Road, took part in the much loved culture series, filmed in London last year, aged 16.

Now a fifth-year student at Bruce College, the self-taught artist will feature on an upcoming episode of the series competing to have her portrait hung at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

“I’ve been painting and drawing all my life and I just kind of do my own thing,” Jean said.

“I would really love to become an artist after I finish school. Ideally I’d like to go on to study at a really good art college, because art really is the subject I love the most,” she added.

The 17-year-old says she was amazed when she got the call last year to invite her to take part in the show: “I’m not sure even how I saw the ad for contestants in the first place, I think I was just googling away. My entry was really last minute, I got it in right on the last day and I was panicking. I sent in one of my portraits, and I had to write a lot about myself and my art. I didn’t hear anymore about it until a few weeks later and I was amazed to get the call. I never thought it would happen.”

Without giving anything away about her episode, Jean said she was taken back by some of the celebrities who came to sit for their portrait.

“Going over to London was amazing, and it was so cool to meet and draw the celebrities who took part.”

“We were focused ondrawing but we were also able to chat and laugh away with them. I really didn’t expect to see some of them there.”

“All of the artists taking part had so many different styles, it was so cool to see them all.”

Copic markers are Jean’s preferred medium to achieve her unique style of drawing, but she has recently branched out into using acrylics.

“I love using Copic markers, I like to lay down a base and you can use lots of different colours and blend them together really nicely. They are super controlled so you can achieve a lot of detail.”

