Search for Seamus Lawless suspended until late next week as his parents attend Vigil in Trinity

Seamus Lawless
By Sarah Slater
Sunday, May 19, 2019 - 11:26 AM

The parents of the Irish man who has been missing on the world’s highest mountain attended a vigil for him organised and held at Trinity College.

Séamus Lawless, a father-of-one from Bray, Co Wicklow was fulfilling a life-long dream of reaching the summit of Mount Everest, which stands at 8,848m, before he reached his 40th birthday in July this year.

The assistant professor in artificial intelligence at Trinity College’s School of Computer Science and Statistics had successfully reached the summit on Thursday along with several others in his group of eight led by Co Down adventurer Noel Hanna - just hours before falling up to 500 metres.

Mr Lawless’ parents were accompanied by several other family members, relatives, friends and work colleagues. Trinity College Long Hall Room director Jane Ohlmeyer welcomed her work colleague’s parents and siblings to the vigil by saying she wanted everyone to know that they are with the missing man in spirit.

They sang a number of songs at the outdoor vigil including Raglan Road and the Auld Triangle.

Mingma Sherpa, the chairman of Seven Summit Treks in Nepal, which is leading the recovery operation said they hope to resume searching on Thursday or Friday when weather improves.

- Additional reporting Digital Desk

