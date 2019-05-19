NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Search for Seamus Lawless suspended until late next week

Seamus Lawless
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 19, 2019 - 09:56 AM

The search for the Wicklow man missing on Mount Everest won't resume until late next week.

Trinity college professor Seamus Lawless hasn't been seen since he reached the summit on Thursday.

The search has been suspended because of high winds.

Mingma Sherpa is the chairman of Seven Summit Treks in Nepal, which is leading the recovery operation.

He says they hope to resume searching on Thursday or Friday when weather improves.

Mr Lawless had successfully scaled Everest along with the other Irish climbers and international mountaineers and sherpas.

He was part of an eight-strong team led by Noel Hanna, a climber from Co Down who had reached the peak eight times.

Mr Lawless slipped and fell from an area known as the Balcony while descending from the summit, a spokesperson for Seven Summit Treks, the guiding company, confirmed.

