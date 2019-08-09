News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Search for missing woman suspended due to deteriorating weather

Search for missing woman suspended due to deteriorating weather
Pauline Walsh
By Patrick Flynn
Friday, August 09, 2019 - 02:30 PM

The search for a woman feared missing in North Clare has been temporarily suspended because of deteriorating weather conditions.

Gardaí from Co Offaly have been searching for 54-year-old Pauline Walsh from Tullamore who was last seen on Monday.

Gardaí earlier issued an appeal for the public’s assistance in tracing Ms Walsh.

It is now understood that Gardaí on patrol in Co Clare located a vehicle in the vicinity of the Cliffs of Moher late on Tuesday night and after initial inquiries and a search of the area, requested assistance from the Irish Coast Guard.

At around 3am on Wednesday, volunteers from the Doolin unit of Coast Guard commenced a search of the cliff walk in an effort to locate the woman.

The Shannon based Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, also joined the search at first light on Wednesday.

The helicopter crew carried out further searches later in the day and again yesterday flying several times between Hags Head to the south and Doolin Point to the north of the cliffs.

READ MORE

'This is a situation we don’t have to be in': Ryanair pilots in Ireland vote for industrial action

Volunteers from the Kilkee and Killaloe units of the Coast Guard joined in the operation yesterday assisting colleagues from Doolin and Gardaí from Ennistymon with searching a large area of coastline and lands adjacent to the cliff trail.

The search has since been suspended however because of poor weather. Coastal searches are not expected to take place today or tomorrow while a decision on whether the operation will resume on Sunday will be dependent on the weather forecast in the area.

South-westerly winds are expected to increase from strong to gale force in the area of the Clare coast over the next few days.

Gardaí in Tullamore have appealed for the public’s assistance tracing the woman’s whereabouts.

Ms Walsh has been described as being 5'7" of a medium build, with blue eyes and short blonde hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a pink fleece, black tracksuit bottoms and black runners with pink writing and trim.

While the search is being coordinated locally by Gardaí from Ennistymon, anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

'It is breaking my heart every day': Cork man pleads to be reunited with Filipino wife and daughter

More on this topic

Gardaí appeal for help in tracing missing Tullamore womanGardaí appeal for help in tracing missing Tullamore woman

Garda appeal for help finding missing Cork teenGarda appeal for help finding missing Cork teen

Family of missing Irish teen at odds with Malaysian police who say 'no indication of foul play'Family of missing Irish teen at odds with Malaysian police who say 'no indication of foul play'

Body found in search for missing 62-year-old womanBody found in search for missing 62-year-old woman

TOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Coroner concludes fisherman's death involving trawler door was 'unfortunate accident' that was 'preventable'Coroner concludes fisherman's death involving trawler door was 'unfortunate accident' that was 'preventable'

45% of population covered by health insurance45% of population covered by health insurance

Law change urged as migrant women overwhelmingly convicted of brothel keepingLaw change urged as migrant women overwhelmingly convicted of brothel keeping

Call for protests at meat processing plant to be called offCall for protests at meat processing plant to be called off


Lifestyle

Children as young as six are suffering from stress. Claire Spreadbury talks to Dr Preethi Daniel about the warning signs, and how you can help.Worried about your child’s mental health? Here’s how to spot the early signs

In its final year at Dun Laoghaire Harbour, Beatyard provided a convenient and mud-free setting, along with some great music, writes Ed Power.Beatyard review: A convenient and mud-free setting with some great music

The latest news on events happening in the art and antiques world.Art and antiques update

Microdosing — taking a tiny amount of mood-altering LSD or magic mushrooms — is seemingly on the increase. Should we be worried, asks Helen O’Callaghan.Mind altering: Is mircodosing safe?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »