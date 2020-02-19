Seán Ó Fearghaíl on track to retain Ceann Comhairle role

Seán Ó Fearghaíl is on track to win a second term as Ceann Comhairle when deputies meet for the new Dáil tomorrow and as parties struggle to find a consensus on forming the next government.

The outgoing Dáil chairman will not only get support from his own party, Fianna Fáil, but also from independents while Sinn Féin TDs are also expected to back Mr Ó Fearghaíl for another term.

But the vote for the position will be a two-horse race with Independent Denis Naughten also competing for the role when it comes before TDs in Leinster House.

While the vote will be done by secret ballot, there were indications last night that Mr Ó Fearghaíl was in pole position to secure the support of a spread of TDs in the Dáil for the €170,000-a-year post.

Fianna Fáil members arriving for their parliamentary party meeting said there had been “no rumblings” about Mr Ó Fearghaíl going for a second term.

His re-election as chairman would reduce Fianna Fáil's numbers by one in the Dail to 37. Mr Ó Fearghaíl, a Kildare South TD, was guaranteed a return as a TD after serving as Ceann Comhairle for the last Dáil.

However, his re-election as chairman by TDs would leave Micheál Martin's party with one less deputy.

Fianna Fáil returned with the most amount of seats in the general election with 38 (including Mr Ó Fearghaíl), followed by Sinn Féin which won 37 and Fine Gael which secured 35.

There had been some questions raised about why Fianna Fáil would allow Mr Ó Fearghaíl seek a second term and therefore reduce the party's leading Dáil tally, which is also seen as valuable in the government formation race.

But party sources pointed out that Mr Ó Fearghaíl was still independent of the party as the outgoing Ceann Comhairle.

Furthermore, some said the loss of one party member in the chamber is not viewed as significant when it comes to government negotiations while others said there had been no orders from the party hierarchy not to support Mr Ó Fearghaíl when the position of Ceann Comhairle in tomorrow's vote.

Members at the party meeting in Leinster House by leader Micheál Martin to support Mr Ó Fearghaíl's bid.

Elsewhere, Independents also indicated support for the outgoing Ceann Comhairle's re-election bid.

Denis Naughten is seeking the backing of TDs for the Dáil role.

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae said Mr Ó Fearghaíl was very "mindful" and "responsible" during the last Dáil.

Sinn Féin TDs are also expected to back him, in order to reduce Fianna Fáil's Dáil tally strength by one.

Meanwhile, Independent Denis Naughten circulated a letter yesterday seeking the backing of TDs for the Dáil role.

He wrote: "In the past I have been involved in Dáil Reform and have participated on an informal committee supporting the rights of members of Dáil Éireann. This is something I would like to expand upon in cooperation with colleagues.

"If I had the honour to be elected to the post of Ceann Comhairle I would only serve one term because my purpose for taking on this role is to re-establish the authority of individual parliamentarians in the interests of our democracy."

Mr Naughten said he would outline to the house why he should be voted in as Dáil chairman.