Schools will have to publish student and parent charter under proposed law

Schools will be required to publish a charter for students and parents under new proposed legislation to introduce stronger complaints procedures announced today.

Similarly to a customer service charter, the proposed law would see schools obliged to publish what students and parents can expect when it comes to school costs or resolving grievances.

The Education (Student and Parent Charter) Bill 2019 will give schools a clear framework for implementing good practice, according to Joe McHugh, Minister for Education.

“It is a radical shift in how our schools engage with the community,” Minister McHugh said.

Many schools already engage with students and their parents very well and can attest to the benefits for all of such positive engagement.

“For these schools, the legislation will help underpin and build on this work. But it will also help schools that have not been as strong in this area by providing a clear framework to guide them in establishing and implementing good practice.”

Arrangements are now being made to present the Bill to Seanad Éireann, according to the Department of Education.