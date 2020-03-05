News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

School whose pupil tested positive for Covid-19 to close for two weeks

School whose pupil tested positive for Covid-19 to close for two weeks
By Pat Flynn
Thursday, March 05, 2020 - 08:10 AM

Parents of children attending a primary school in Co Clare have been told the school will close for two weeks as a precautionary measure after it was confirmed that one of its pupils had tested positive for Covid-19 (Coronavirus).

Another school in the county - a secondary school - has advised parents to keep their children at home today pending advice from the HSE.

The measures announced by the two schools follow the announcement by the HSE yesterday evening of four more cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Ireland, bringing the total to six in the Republic.

In a text to parents last night, school management at the primary school said: “A child in our school has tested positive for Covid-19 and as a precaution, school is closed from tomorrow (Thursday) for 14 days. Re-opening 18th March. Public health doctors will contact you individually from tomorrow on."

The four new cases - two male and two female patients - were reported to be from the western part of the country and had travelled together from the same affected area in northern Italy. The Department of Health’s chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan confirmed the four cases concerned were a "cluster" - Ireland's first - in that all four patients were "linked", but did not confirm reports they are a family of two adults and two children.

Within an hour of the Department of Health's confirmation the new cases, parents of children at a one of the schools received a text from school management confirming the school would remain closed until March 18.

One parent of a child attending the primary school said: "We (parents) all got a text tonight confirming that a child in the school had been confirmed as testing positive for the virus. We really don't know what to do now. There's been a lot of talk on the parents' WhatsApp group and we haven't a clue what will happen next."

My child is off school for the next two weeks which means I'll have to stay at home and take time off my job. That's going to be very very tough. I can't really ask someone else to mind him in case he has picked it up. I don't know what do.

Overnight, parents of pupils attending the second school in the county, were advised that the school would remain closed today.

The text said: “(School) will remained closed Thurs 5th March pending advice from HSE re. Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases in locality. Will advise further tomorrow.”

READ MORE

Four new cases of Covid-19 detected in the west of Ireland

More on this topic

Four new cases of Covid-19 detected in the west of IrelandFour new cases of Covid-19 detected in the west of Ireland

Limerick firm set to double output of face masks amid Covid-19 fearsLimerick firm set to double output of face masks amid Covid-19 fears

US reports first coronavirus death outside of Washington stateUS reports first coronavirus death outside of Washington state

Coronavirus: Italy ban on supporters could affect Six Nations clash with EnglandCoronavirus: Italy ban on supporters could affect Six Nations clash with England


CoronavirusCovid-19ClareTOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

Woman who threatened elderly priest with knife jailed for five yearsWoman who threatened elderly priest with knife jailed for five years

Revised BusConnects plans will see many trees saved from being cut down in DublinRevised BusConnects plans will see many trees saved from being cut down in Dublin

Call to 'curtail' travel to Italy amid coronavirus outbreakCall to 'curtail' travel to Italy amid coronavirus outbreak

Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill to attend emergency meetings on Covid-19Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill to attend emergency meetings on Covid-19


Lifestyle

It was only when we started to experience amazing Indian, Chinese, Japanese and Thai food in the wave of an expanding and diverse restaurant scene that rice started to become properly appreciated.The Currabinny Cooks: comforting rice dishes

SCULPTORS Often seem to have a love-hate relationship with the pieces they create.Cork artist OisIn Burke's exhibition to open in Waterford

Cork singer-songwriter John Blek launches his fifth album, The Embers, with a gig at Triskel Christchurch on Saturday. His song Salt in the Water was nominated for “International Folk Song of the Year” at the Folk Alliance International 2018 Awards and his previous record Thistle & Thorn reached number 1 in the Independent Irish album charts.A Question of Taste: John Blek

The Fontaines DC may be favourites for tonight’s Irish album of the year prize, but they’re up against a strong crop of other nominees, writes Eoghan O’SullivanMaking the right Choice: Irish artists vie for album of the year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 1
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 24
  • 34
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »