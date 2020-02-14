News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»ELECTION 2020

Ruth Coppinger to contest Seanad seat

Ruth Coppinger to contest Seanad seat
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, February 14, 2020 - 11:47 AM

Ruth Coppinger has announced that she will contest the upcoming Seanad election.

It comes after she lost her Dáil seat in the recent General Election.

Ms Coppinger was the only Solidarity - People Before Profit TD to lose her seat in the election, narrowly missing out on re-election after the Green's Roderic O'Gorman was elected in the Dublin West constituency in the final count.

Today, Ms Coppinger confirmed she will be a candidate in the Seanad elections for the NUI constituency.

If elected, she is pledging to use the platform in the upper house of the Oireachtas to "continue organising on the unfinished business of workers and women’s rights".

A total of six members of the Seanad are elected by NUI and Trinity College graduates.

Nominations are being accepted until today, with polling lasting from the end of this month until the end of March.

Other candidates seeking election in the NUI constituency include LGBT and women's rights campaigner Laura Harmon and the outgoing senator Alice-Mary Higgins.

READ MORE

Gardaí arrest man in Cork in connection with sex abuse investigation

More on this topic

Suggestion that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil's 'old boys club' represents change is 'farcical', says McDonaldSuggestion that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil's 'old boys club' represents change is 'farcical', says McDonald

Fine Gael: No support for Fianna Fáil to govern aloneFine Gael: No support for Fianna Fáil to govern alone

Like-minded independents stand ready to help form a govt, says Michael LowryLike-minded independents stand ready to help form a govt, says Michael Lowry

Facilitating a Fianna Fáil-led government from opposition 'a non-runner', says Fine GaelFacilitating a Fianna Fáil-led government from opposition 'a non-runner', says Fine Gael


Ruth CoppingerSeanadSolidarity - People Before ProfitTOPIC: Election 2020