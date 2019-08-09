Rubber clogs saved my life! Weather wreaks havoc across the country

The majority of homes without power were being restored earlier today after bad weather rattled the country on Thursday night, with slightly calmer conditions expected over the weekend.

More than 10,000 households were left without power overnight on Friday after heavy rain, thunder and lightning hit many areas across Munster and the rest of the country the previous night.

Cork was particularly affected, with Met Éireann reporting that Roches Point (50mm), Cork Airport (41mm) and Sherkin Island (35mm) recorded the highest rainfall totals in the country.

The ESB said that those in southern areas including Cork and Wexford bore the brunt of the bad weather, with the 3,000 homes still without power on Friday afternoon due to be restored by last night.

Particularly badly hit areas included Cobh, Dunmanway, Skibbereen, Leap, Ballydehob and Fahane, with some serious incidents reported by locals.

Terence and Jacqui Allcock, who live in Cobh, said their house was destroyed after being struck by lightning.

Speaking on the Neil Prendeville Show on Cork's Red FM on Friday, Terence said that he was also struck, adding that the rubber clogs he had been wearing might have saved his life.

I have never heard a bang as loud in my life. The whole sitting room went orange... I don't know if I was knocked out or what, but I just felt a surge of energy go through me. All I can say is it was like being hit with a sledgehammer, it was frightening.

Another resident in Cobh, Julie Ann Coughlan, described how she had just gone to bed when she heard an “unmerciful bang” coming through the house.

Shattered wall mirror in Terence Alcock's home in Cobh, Co Cork. Terence claims the house was struck and damaged by lightning. Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

“It was as if the chimney pot had come through the roof. The lightning had come through the house and completely blown our broadband box and the socket in the wall of our living room. We’re very lucky, as only about 45 minutes earlier we’d been on the couch watching TV. It was like a nightmare, I’ve never witnessed anything like it.”

Gerry Larkin, a farmer in Moneygall, Co Offaly, was devastated at the discovery that eight of his cattle had died after apparently being struck by lightning while sheltering under a bush.

"I was stunned and shocked.Some of them were due to calve in early September, so the financial loss is huge," he told the Nenagh Guardian.

Forecasters warned of possible further spot flooding over the weekend, but said conditions would not reach the same levels as those experienced on Thursday.

Harm Luijkx, meteorologist with Met Éireann, said: “Saturday will be breezy with more showers, heavy and prolonged at times. There is some risk of isolated spot flooding and perhaps some thunder later in the afternoon, but overall we are not expecting it to be as severe as Thursday. Sunday will be a much drier day.”