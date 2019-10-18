RTÉ legally obligated to broadcast Greyhound derby

A decision by RTÉ to show the Irish Greyhound Derby last month was taken after Bord na gCon asserted that the broadcaster was legally bound to televise the event, internal documents reveal.

The scheduled broadcast of the derby was shrouded in uncertainty following an RTÉ Investigates documentary, which reported shocking abuse and malpractice within the industry.

RTÉ representatives met with Bord na gCon in Montrose on August 12 to discuss the issue, after which the greyhound authority noted in a letter that the meeting had “left the broadcast in doubt”.

A spokesperson for Bord na gCon, the Irish Greyhound Board), denied that the organisation had threatened legal action if the derby was not televised, but said that it had “outlined its expectation” that a contract to show the race “would be honoured”.

Records released under the Freedom of Information Act reveal that RTÉ first made contact with the greyhound authority to discuss the subject on August 6, around five weeks before the semi-final of the derby was due to be broadcast.

A marketing executive with Bord na gCon subsequently emailed CEO Gerard Dollard to inform him that RTÉ’s head of sport was seeking a meeting to discuss the derby programming.

In response to the email, Mr Dollard requested a copy of the “signed contract” between the organisation and RTÉ, while arrangements were being made for a meeting as requested.

The meeting took place on the RTÉ campus at Montrose on August 12. The State broadcaster made no commitment to televise the derby during the discussion, and instead sought a submission from Bord na gCon, outlining the steps it had taken to address the issues raised by the RTÉ Investigates exposé.

A letter containing details of measures adopted to improve greyhound welfare and restore public confidence in the industry was subsequently sent to RTÉ, signed by the organisation’s deputy CEO Philip Peake.

It condemned the practices revealed in the documentary, but also criticised the programme’s use of “out-of-date” footage and information. Bord na gCon had already referred a formal complaint in this regard to the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

“The IGB is of the view that RTÉ is contractually obligated to broadcast both the semi-finals and the final of the 2019 Irish Greyhound Derby on television and we would expect nothing other than this agreement is fully honoured and adhered to,” the letter read.

“Today’s meeting has left the broadcast in doubt and we would expect to hear from you as a matter of urgency with a confirmation that the broadcast will proceed as per agreement of June 2018.”

The broadcast of the derby went ahead on September 14 and 21. An RTÉ spokesperson did not respond when asked whether it had wanted to cancel the programme, but decided against this course of action for legal reasons. However, they noted that no decision has been made about future coverage of the event “which will be subject to review by RTÉ”.