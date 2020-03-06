Revised designs for 34-storey skyscraper on Custom House Quay

Plans to demolish the historic revenue building on Custom House Quay have been altered in the revised designs for a 34-storey skyscraper on the site.

Tower Development Properties Ltd has made a number of changes to their plans to build what would be Ireland’’s tallest building on the site, following requests from planners.

Crucially, though, the proposed height - a 140-metre tall tower including a 34-storey hotel - has not been changed.

In addition to including a 241-bedroom hotel, 25 hotel serviced suites and a distillery, the development includes plans for commercial elements and a museum/visitor centre.

In September, city planners wrote to the developers asking for further information on several elements, including height, fire safety and the impact of the development on nature.

Among the most significant issues raised was the planned demolition of the revenue building on Custom House Quay.

Planners at Cork City Hall told developers the proposal to remove the entire revenue building "is not considered to be acceptable". A proposed "re-construction of the north and south facades" was also deemed "not in accordance with established architectural conservation practice".

The proposal has been amended to now retain "a significant element" of the building: the north and south sections of the building will be retained in-situ. The central bays will be removed to facilitate groundworks associated with the insertion of columns to support the tower.

It is designed to "reflect the classical aspirations" of the original building.

There were several minor changes to the overall scheme, including the reduction of the floor area by approximately 300 sq m to add service shafts to comply with fire safety standards and increasing the number of hotel rooms from 240 to 241.

Planners had raised a concern that the maritime heritage of the site was not being given enough focus.

As such, it is now proposed to give more space to the museum/visitor centre element of the plan. It will be located on the ground and first floors of the bonded warehouse and include "a number of galleries, exhibition spaces and display/workshops".

Concerns had been raised about the future of the floating pontoon, which is used as a berthing facility and for recreational use.

The developer envisions the floating pontoon will have a continued use at the site. While planning for the pontoon expires in August 2020, the developer intends to lodge a separate planning application to extend its use.

Following the submission of further information, the public can make submissions on the scheme until March 31. A decision on the scheme is due by April 21.