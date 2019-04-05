NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Revenue seize drugs worth €50k in Limerick

Friday, April 05, 2019 - 04:56 PM

Revenue has seized drugs worth €50,000 in Limerick today.

Revenue officers seized 2.5kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €50,000 during searches, under warrant, of two houses in Limerick.

The seizures were made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Limerick and the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau as part of ongoing investigations targeting Organised Crime Groups operating in the Limerick area.

Two Irish men, aged 47 and 58 respectively, were arrested by Garda and are being detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

