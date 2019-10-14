News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Restructuring will move Cork policing resources from suburbs into city, frontline garda supervisors warn

Restructuring will move Cork policing resources from suburbs into city, frontline garda supervisors warn
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Monday, October 14, 2019 - 06:14 PM

Frontline garda supervisors in Cork city have warned that the biggest ever restructuring of An Garda Siochana since its foundation will remove policing resources away from the outlying areas into the centre.

Cork city is one of four garda divisions that since last January has piloted the new operating model and is among five divisions that will be the first to implement it on a permanent basis.

An internal conference organised by the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors heard concerns from a number of delegates at the divisional policing revamp, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris last August.

Under the plan, 28 divisions are being reduced to 19, with 18 of those divisions being merged into nine divisions. There will also be an internal restructuring of how all 19 divisions will operate, with superintendents working across divisions, rather than districts.

The AGSI conference held a question and answer session with Assistant Commissioner Mick Finn, the model's main author.

“The Cavan/Monaghan Branch expressed a fear that resources would be sucked into the central Divisional headquarters," said a statement from the AGSI.

“These concerns were confirmed with our Cork City colleagues saying that the pilot proved that resources were stripped from outer areas and it also resulted in valuable talent and experience leaving.”

READ MORE

‘Dangerous element’ moved into Cork tented village in weeks before man was killed

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, AGSI deputy general secretary Antoinette Cunningham said:

Cork city delegates, having been part of the pilot, said that they are not yet seeing the benefits of the model.

She said that busy city garda stations in Blackrock and Douglas, which have a combined population of around 30,000, only have one uniformed garda sergeant in each station.

Ms Cunningham said delegates in rural divisions, such as Cavan/Monaghan, were fearful of the impact on their areas if resources are sucked into the divisional HQ. Cavan/Monaghan is merging with Louth in the new model and the divisional HQ will be Drogheda.

She said the Cork delegates also pointed out that the CCTV system in the custody suite at Bridewell Station has been broken for the last two years and not repaired.

Ms Cunningham said this was raising broader concerns regarding the resources being made available to implement the model.

She said they asked A/C Finn had specific costings being done and if there was a specific budget and they were told only partial costings had been done and there no was dedicated funding for implementation.

“We are very concerned about that,” she said.

The conference heard that AGSI executives are due to meet Commissioner Harris this morning.

Concern was also expressed at the lack of any discussions between Garda HQ and the AGSI over Brexit's plans, particularly in a No Deal scenario.

READ MORE

Car belonging to well-known Irish personality seized as gardaí probe alleged sex assault in Dublin

More on this topic

Car belonging to well-known Irish personality seized as gardaí probe alleged sex assault in DublinCar belonging to well-known Irish personality seized as gardaí probe alleged sex assault in Dublin

'People don't feel safe': Councillor calls for increased Garda patrols after three youths stabbed in Limerick'People don't feel safe': Councillor calls for increased Garda patrols after three youths stabbed in Limerick

Investigation into alleged sexual assault in DublinInvestigation into alleged sexual assault in Dublin

Watchdog to police online terrorist contentWatchdog to police online terrorist content


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Fatal assault of homeless man in Cork: ‘More will die on our streets’, charity worker saysFatal assault of homeless man in Cork: ‘More will die on our streets’, charity worker says

Man due in court in relation to a loaded gun found in Dublin parkMan due in court in relation to a loaded gun found in Dublin park

Homeless man, 53, murdered in Cork city was a 'talented chef' who served Elton JohnHomeless man, 53, murdered in Cork city was a 'talented chef' who served Elton John

Katherine Zappone aware of distress at Tusla refusalsKatherine Zappone aware of distress at Tusla refusals


Lifestyle

Cupid must be something of a motoring enthusiast, as he had most definitely steered his way in the neighbourhood when Amie Gould and Shane O’Neill met at the Rally of the Lakes 12 years ago.Wedding of the Week: Cupid steers couple to right track

When it comes to podcasting, all it takes is one idea — and who knows where it can take you.Podcast Corner: Crimes and creatures rule at Cork’s first podcast fest

Claymation meets science fiction in this enchanting film, writes Esther McCarthy.Latest Shaun adventure is out of this world

After breaking through as a character with mental health issues in her hit TV series, Irish actress Aisling Bea is happy to take another step to stardom in a new Netflix comedy with Paul Rudd, writes Ed Power.Aisling Bea and Paul Rudd team up for new comedy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »